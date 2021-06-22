“Today I have not asked for the shirt”

06/22/2021

On at 17:55 CEST

Robin Gosens signed one of the performances that he will remember all his life. With one goal and one assist – three if one takes into account that his passes provoked the own goals of Rúben Dias and Raphael Guerreiro, the German winger became Nélson Semedo’s worst nightmare during the match between Portugal and Germany, which was ended with a score of 2-4.

In addition to helping his team get closer to the round of 16, Gosens was able to exact his own revenge on Cristiano Ronaldo, who denied him his shirt at this season’s Atalanta-Juventus. “After the match against Juventus, I wanted to fulfill my dream of having the Cristiano Ronaldo jersey. After the final whistle, I went up to him, I didn’t even go with the audience to celebrate. I asked him: Cristiano, can you change my shirt? He didn’t even look at me and just said no. I was totally red and embarrassed. Do you know that moment when something embarrassing happens to you and you look to see if someone has noticed? I felt just that and tried to hide it, “admitted the German lane.

After the clash between Portugal and Germany was over, and after receiving the award for the best player of the match, Gosens recalled this incident. “Today I have not asked Cristiano for the shirt. I want to enjoy this victory. “