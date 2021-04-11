04/12/2021 at 12:34 AM CEST

The Biscayan golfer Jon Rahm the best round of the day has been scored on the last day of the Masters, which was contested this week on the historic Augusta National course, to end with a cumulative result of -6, seven strokes behind the provisional leader, the Japanese Hideki Matsuyama (-13), and said that this Sunday he has done what he could not do the first days.

“It’s golf. Each of the first three days was a very different tonic. The best game-wise result was the first day and the worst was the third & rdquor ;, said Rahm relative to his four rounds of 72-72-72-66.

“It is what it is. Today I have done what I could not do the first days. I started strong, I made a very good putt in the two and I kept hitting very good putts & rdquor ;, he said about his birdie and eagle start on the second hole.

Putts are left on the way

Rahm had six putts “very slip-on & rdquor; that did not get to enter. “I have given myself many options. The result is very good, but I think I have played better than it reflects & rdquor ;, said the Barrika golfer, who has achieved his fourth classification in the top ten in his fifth participation.

“The good thing is how well I have played and knowing that if I ever need it, I am capable of doing little in this field and I have shown it today. It’s fun to think about what could have been. A pity that he was so far from the leader. Much better to end like this and I leave with a good taste in my mouth & rdquor ;, said the number three in the world.

Rahm arrived in Augusta on Wednesday after spending the first days of life with her first son Kepa. “This week I have noticed that once the clubs enter the trunk, I close and go home. The mentality has changed and I am much more relaxed. Helps me separate golf from real life & rdquor ;, said his new fatherhood.

Life outside of golf

“I finish and forget about golf and start thinking about Kepa, Kelley (his wife), at home and what I can do. We’ve had a really fun atmosphere and I think this is only going to help in the future & rdquor ;, added the Barrika golfer.

As a result of the coronavirus, Jon Rahm, who resides in Arizona, has not seen his parents for many months. “We are trying to see some way that Aita and Ama can come. It would be amazing if you could come to Torrey Pines. They love San Diego and so do we, & rdquor; he said on the scene of his first PGA Tour win and the venue for the June 2021 US Open.