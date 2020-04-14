The protagonist of the series ‘Elite’ set on fire by revealing her beauty while bathing

Mexican actress Danna Paola, caused a furore on social networks after sharing a video in which he appears from the shower wasting sensuality.

Under water and with a sexy gaze, the protagonist of the series ‘Elite’ set fire to her 22.4 million users who follow her on Instagram, who presumed that she did bathe today: “I want I want … that you throw yourself into the water … lalalalala“Was how the post described.

Like each publication shared by the artist, the short video was a success and has been played so far more than 3 million times, making it a true social media celebrity.

In addition, it generated more than 4 thousand comments in which fans from all over the world praised her beauty and thanked her for sharing the sensual clip.

“You’re a goddess“,”Beautiful“,”I love you“,”Beautiful“,”The Perfect Woman“,”You are beautiful“,”You’re beautiful“They are an example of the messages that the 24-year-old singer received.

