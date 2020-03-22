Many known faces, both from the world of politics and television, have made public in recent days that they have tested positive for coronaviruses. One of them was Kike Mateu, one of the most recognized collaborators of ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’, who It was infected last Wednesday, February 19 in Milan, where he was covering the Champions League match that faced Valencia with Atalanta.

It has been many days and with its bad moments. It was not easy but you have taken care of me at @GVAclinic as if you were my family. I can never thank you enough. But the sun always rises. It’s time, tears of emotion come in, to finally say goodbye. Until forever. pic.twitter.com/UfUq07VGbt

– Kike Mateu ?????????????????????????????????????? (@kike_mateu) March 22, 2020

After 25 days suffering from the disease and isolated at the Hospital Clínic Universitari de Valencia, the journalist has given the good news of his recovery through Twitter with a very original message, making an analogy with the narrations of the football matches: “Coronavirus. Day 25. Second part of the extension. Minute 116 ‘of the final. The doctor enters my room, looks at me and shoots. Mark Iniesta. I have given the second negative. The game is over. I’m going home. Madness. We are champions. “

This negative in the COVID-19 tests comes just three days after his first negative, which he already celebrated with great joy with his followers on social networks. This second time, Mateu has also shown his happiness and has taken the opportunity to send a message of encouragement to all those who suffer from the disease: “Today I celebrate it, tomorrow you and soon, everyone”.

The journalist also wanted to thank the professionals at the Hospital Clínic Universitari de Valencia for their work: “It has been many days and with its bad moments. It has not been easy but you have taken care of me as if you were my family. I will never be able to thank you enough.” Mateu has acknowledged that he has left the medical center “with tears of emotion” and reminded his followers that “the sun always rises”.

‘El Chiringito’ returns

From the official account of ‘El Chiringuito de Jugones’ they have wanted to echo the good news and have shown their happiness upon learning of the recovery of their partner, who was one of the first affected in the Valencian Community: “And what we We are happy for you! Congratulations, friend! ” Now that Mateu is recovered, the question arises whether he will rejoin ‘El Chiringuito’ that, after two weeks of stoppage due to the pandemic, it resumes its emissions from Monday March 23 with its collaborators working from home.

