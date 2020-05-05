‘The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild‘is the title of the action-adventure video game in the series The Legend of Zelda, developed by Nintendo EPD in collaboration with Monolith Soft.

It is the 18th installment in the series and the third to use HD graphics (the first was The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD and the second is The Legend of Zelda: Twilight Princess HD). It has been released for sale this Friday, March 3, 2017 for Wii U and Nintendo Switch.

The game introduces an open world in which users will be able to find different ways or routes to reach a goal on the map. The original idea of ​​the distributor was to launch the game in 2015. However, in March of that year, the producer Eiji Aonuma stated that the company’s objectives had changed and they were no longer seeking to launch the game in that year, delaying it for 2016. After a few months without any news of the title, Nintendo announced its delay with it until 2017, as well as the game. It would be formally presented (revealing its official title) at E3 2016 (Los Angeles). Finally, the game was presented through its respective trailer at E3, this being the central axis of the Nintendo presentation.

The game

The game begins with a Link who has lost his memory, and who awakens in a mysterious sanctuary, without knowing how or why he ended up there. The only clue to his past will be given to him by a little voice who entrusts him with the mission of ending the evil Calamity Ganon, an evil being that appears from time immemorial and responsible for the cataclysm that devastated the kingdom of Hyrule long ago. In his adventure, Link will meet Princess Zelda and the Hyrule royal family, and discover what really happened 100 years ago.

Nintendo said Breath of the Wild will take place in a fully interconnected open world, similar to the series’ first featured game, The Legend of Zelda, and with less emphasis on dungeon entry and exit. The latter, according to Eiji Aonuma, is done so that players have more freedom, allowing them to decide where they are going and how to get there.

Official Web:

http://zelda.com/breath-of-the-wild/

Impressions and gameplay

During our visit to the Nintendo Switch event in New York, we were able to test the new installment of The Legend of Zelda. What did we think? Find out:

