NY. As hundreds of artists began singing from home when the coronavirus pandemic began to feel stronger, DJ and producer David Guetta wanted to perform in front of a live audience.

So, he put his turntables next to a pool of more than 60 meters in the Icon Brickell condominium, in downtown Miami, to perform for 90 minutes while eight thousand people danced from their balconies, a moment that served to stoke spirits.

Now, the Grammy-winning musician will hold his second United At Home concert today at an undisclosed location in New York to connect with fans and raise funds for health workers and anti-Covid-19 efforts.

“Many artists, especially DJs, were making presentations from their rooms. I felt it was a little frustrating. I really wanted to feel like I had an audience, ”said Guetta in an interview with Ap, so I thought about doing it in the middle of these towers; people were on the balconies and it was absolutely amazing.

At their first concert, fans danced, some took off their shirts and enjoyed themselves. Thousands more watched it from their homes via streaming, and Guetta could watch some on Zoom while performing dance classics that have made him one of the most popular DJs of the past decade. The police even had to disperse some groups that violated social distancing rules during the presentation, but there were no arrests when officers chased people away from the sidewalks downstairs from the concert.

It’s essential to me, Guetta said of the direct connection to the audience. That was the idea behind the show. I will do it differently in New York, but we will also interact in Zoom. That seemed very cool to me; I could see the kids dancing at home and everyone having their little parties, I could interact with them.

