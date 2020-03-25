Pele granted an interview to a YouTube channel where said Cristiano Ronaldo was the best footballer in the world, although he also highlighted Leo Messi.

“Today, Cristiano Ronaldo is the best, because he is the most stable. It has been like this for 10 years. Although Messi should not be forgotten“Said O Rei on the Pilhado channel. In this way, the Brazilian opts for the Portuguese footballer who played for Real Madrid and is currently in the ranks of Juventus.

Still, in the interview he assures that it is not easy to choose Cristiano Ronaldo as the best, since everything among the best is “very balanced”. Pelé also ensures that in Europe “there are good players” who dominate world football.

On the other hand, Pelé also pulled humor to proclaim himself the greatest of all time. Pelé was better than all of them. King there is only one », he said between laughs. “If you have to be honest and tell the truth, well, I’m telling you the truth: my father and mother closed the factory. Pelé there will only be one and there will never be one like it, “he added.