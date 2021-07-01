Today comes to Netflix the trilogy that hits the most for the summer | Entertainment

The entire Hobbit trilogy premieres on Netflix and summer is the perfect time to do a movie marathon.

When high temperatures arrive in our country it is time to enjoy the sun, but at times we also want to be at home and rest or spend time with something that relaxes us. Staying in front of the TV can be a good idea and there is no better time to resume pending series or movies.

Holidays are for the longest movies and the ones that just hit Netflix are a great example. Most of us enjoyed the Lord of the Rings trilogy, but The Hobbit was less seen and maybe the time has come to give it another try, be it in marathon form or in a multi-day race.

The three films that adapt the novel by JRR Tolkien triumphed among the most fans of the genre, although there were other viewers who were left half or they felt the stories being told were too long. But you always have to give movies a second chance, or visit, and Netflix makes it easy for you.

Peter Jackson repeated as director of the three films that were released again in consecutive years since 2012: The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey, The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug and The Hobbit: The Battle of the Five Armies.

As for the duration, they are 170, 160 and 144 minutes to narrate Bilbo Baggins’ odyssey that ended with the ring in his handsAlthough to achieve this he had to live many more adventures than he could hope for in his placid life in La Comarca.

The point is that today the three films have been released on Netflix and they are perfect for long hours of heat at home. If you want to go back to them, here are the links for all three. You will surely enjoy them: