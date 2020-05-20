From today The tool that Apple and Google have jointly developed to track Covid-19 infections is now available.

It can be accessed with iOS update 13.5, while Google users can obtain it from an update from Google Play. Google and Apple assure that have distributed the API to 22 countries and different states.

With this tool, it is intended that governments and local authorities can monitor coronavirus infections regardless of the mobile they use, since it is the same tool for iOS and Android, and they also share data, to carry out a global monitoring.

The first users to receive it seem that they will be iOS users, since is included in the iOS 13.5 update, which started shipping a few hours ago.

Once the application is installed, iOS users will be able to access the Privacy tab of Settings. Here the Health option will appear, where you can see which applications use this detection system that companies are going to put in the hands of governments so that they can work on their own versions.

Here we can see how this app will be, and the notifications, in the American version. It will be very similar in Spanish:

On Android it will be very similar. But it must be clear that It is not an app that we can download and use directly. What Apple and Google have done is develop the API, the tool that allows to track mobiles and create the database with infections. But it is governments and other authorities that will use that API to develop their own app, so it can still take a few weeks.

How is this tool going to work? When two people with a covid-19 tracking app installed approach with Bluetooth enabled, which only has a range of a few meters, they exchange an anonymous key.

If one of those people, days later, detects that they have the coronavirus and communicates it to the app (always anonymously), all the people with whom you have exchanged your password will receive a notice on your mobile indicating that they have been in contact with an infected person.

Of course this does not mean that they are, but it is very useful to take precautions if they have people at risk nearby, or to get tested. And authorities can track the infections, to prevent possible outbreaks.