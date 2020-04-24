Meghan Markle She has made a life decision that deserves brave and cold head: she wants to be happy with Harry and Archie, but her own father does not leave her, nor the four British tabloids who have only dealt with filling those thoughts with clouds. This situation demanded that the actress resort to her last hope: Schillings.

This is one of the most difficult and unexpected decisions you have ever made Meghan Markle with Harry: go to trial against everyone. Despite not having the approval of Queen Elizabeth, the litigation is progressing. Moreover, today came the official call of the Court with the confirmation of the first appointment with Justice.

The drama that the United States is experiencing due to the coronavirus pandemic derived from confinement and social distancing generated that after communication, the first steps would be taken through a virtual conference where Meghan Markle confronts the Associated Newspapers and in which Thomas Markle testify against his daughter.

The lawsuit begins because of the publication of a private letter published by the father of Meghan Markle: The actress had sent him the letter asking him not to reveal personal and private details of his life about to become Duchess of Sussex after hitting the s with Harry.

That letter was in August 2018 and was published by the noted British tabloids, who will have to face Schillings, one of the country’s most competent law firms chosen by Meghan Markle in a legal battle where the actress is willing to do anything to recover the most important thing in her life: peace.

The last hope of Meghan Markle To be happy again in the immediacy of judicial times has a first and last name: his name is David Sherborne, the lawyer who represents Meghan and specializes in various areas, especially the privacy that Archie’s mother demands.

The legal conflict between Meghan Markle, her father and the newspapers have come to light as soon as the actress has settled in the Malib mansion, where she is serving quarantine with her husband and son, only leaving her house for charitable tasks in West Hollywood and still unable to see his mother, Doria Ragland, the complete opposite of his father.

