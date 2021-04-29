Today almost 2 million stimulus checks were issued and we tell you how the plus-up payments, refunds and a possible fourth check are going



President Biden will deliver a speech today in which he is expected to hint at a possible fourth stimulus check.

Photo: Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images

Today there was a new installment of stimulus checks, plus there could be news about a possible fourth payment. We tell you how the deliveries and proposals of these and other financial support are going.

Delivery of the third stimulus check

Earlier today, the IRS announced that they distributed nearly 2 million payments on the seventh batch of stimulus checks..

Today’s announcement brings the total of checks disbursed so far to roughly 163 million payments, which have a total value of more than $ 385 billion since these payments began being distributed to customers in weekly batches in March.

The seventh batch of payments began processing last Friday, April 23, but has an official payment date of April 28. So some people received direct payments to their accounts earlier as provisional or pending deposits.

Plus-up payments

This seventh batch also includes additional or plus-up payments that were sent to people who received support earlier this year based on their 2019 tax returns, but who were eligible for a new or higher payment based on their returns. 2020 tax records, which were recently processed.

This seventh batch included more than 730,000 of these “plus-up” payments, with a value of more than $ 1,300 million dollars.

Refunds

The IRS says that 9 out of 10 refunds are given in less than 21 days. However, your tax return may require an additional review, which could take longer.

The Where’s My Refund? Tool it has the most up-to-date information on the status of your refund, and is updated daily, so you should only review it once a day.

Fourth stimulus check

More than a score of Democratic lawmakers have lobbied President Biden to propose a fourth stimulus check, but one sent monthly to the neediest families.

The president will deliver a speech today introducing the American Families Plan and is expected to give some updates on a possible fourth stimulus check..

-You may also like: What mechanisms does the American Families Plan have to give you money that are not a fourth stimulus check