PALMAS – The government of Tocantins decreed a lockdown (total blockade) and vetoed any movement of people in 33 municipalities in Tocantins as of 6 pm on Saturday, 16, lasting until May 25. During this period, the movement of people for essential services and carrying an official identification document with photo and masks protecting the face will be allowed.

Visits and meetings of people of the same family who do not live in the same residence are also prohibited, regardless of the number of people. It is only allowed to go to hospitals, supermarkets, pharmacies or establishments of essential activities.

The 33 cities reached accounted for 67% of the 24 deaths recorded in Tocantins and the same proportion of the 1,179 confirmed cases of covid-19 in Tocantins until the Friday afternoon meeting of the State Committee for Crisis for the Prevention of the New Coronavirus, which opted for by measure.

“It is a tough decision, but it is necessary to contain the growing situation of contamination in Tocantins and in the areas affected by general isolation and to prevent the collapse of the hospital network”, defended Governor Mauro Carlesse (DEM), through the Secretariat of Communication.

Most of the cities reached by the decree are located in Bico do Papagaio, in the extreme north of the state, composed of 28 municipalities, of which only eight do not yet have confirmed cases of the disease. The State Secretary of Health, Edgar Tolini, warns that this is a region that will have the situation aggravated. “The biggest concern is the northern region due to the large number of people, which ends up overloading the hospital network.”

The only cities outside Bico do Papagaio included are Araguaína, the second most populous in the state and epicenter of the coronavirus, with 496 cases, Cariri do Tocantins (41 cases), Nova Olinda (32), Colinas (17) and Guaraí (12) . All are located on the edge of the BR-153, with numerous registered cases of the disease in patients from other states.

The cities will be supervised by city halls with support from the Military Police, Military Fire Brigade, Public Security Secretariat and Detran (State Traffic Department), to inspect the circulation of vehicles.

