Tobias Moers confirms Aston Martin’s first EV for 2025, plus DBX news

New interview with Tobias Moers. The person in charge of the technical and business area of ​​Aston Martin opens up like never before. The engineer has spoken of some of the projects in which the British sports brand is working, confirming the arrival of the first electric in 2025. In addition, an exciting period is advancing until the middle of the decade, debuting in electrification.

Tobias Moers takes stock of his almost first year at the helm of Aston martin. The German from Mercedes-AMG enlisted in the body of the British brand in August of last year, and since then he has not stopped. It has laid the organizational foundations to gain efficiency from a manufacturing point of view, and works in a new strategy that carries electrification by flag.

Moers has given a juicy interview to the English medium “TopGear”. The engineer has spoken about the projects that the winged brand is currently working on, about hybrids and electric. In fact, the first electric sports car to be launched in 2025, the same year that Ferrari will also debut a zero-emissions equivalent. But there are also interesting news for the DBX.

The Aston Martin Rapide E will have an electric successor, a sports car, in 2025

Tobias Moers and Aston Martin work to bring electrification to the highest level

The technical manager has not given details of this future model, of which he has only indicated that it will be based on a unprecedented platform, in the style of skateboards to be able to conceive different types of models. In fact, the second is already on the agenda, a Fully electric DBX will arrive in 2026 and powered by battery. Two models that will be released on the market in the second half of the decade, with very interesting developments in electrification much earlier.

The CEO has confirmed that Aston Martin has the ambitious «Project Horizon», A plan that includes a dozen new models for 2023. In reality, these are not new models per se, but new ones mechanical versions that will have MHEV technology and plug-in hybrid. Both technologies will debut on board the Aston Martin DBX.

The first, with the same engine Inline six-cylinder 3.0-liter biturbo that powers the AMG 53 versions, will arrive in September. An option that will become the most basic in terms of power, performance and prices and that, without a doubt, will be an important incentive, and with the second drive in 2023. In between, In April 2022, the SUV will mount the 4.0-liter V8 biturbo, facing the Lamborghini Urus.

Orders for the new Aston Martin DBX, a breath of oxygen for the brandRead news