Tobey Maguire’s voice in Spain will participate in Spider-Man: No Way Home

One more day, a new indication arrives that points towards the idea that we see the Spider-Verse in the film “Spider-Man: No Way Home”. This time it comes from the hand of a voice actor. Specifically of Roger pear, the usual voice of actor Tobey Maguire in Spain, and who was the one who also gave him a voice in Spain in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, in addition to the films “The Great Gatsby” and “Pawn Sacrifice.

In the interview, there comes a time when he asks you directly if you plan to dub a Spider-Man movie soon. As a future Spider-Man movie, we only have this third Tom Holland Spider-Man movie in which there are multiple rumors that point to the idea of ​​also seeing Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire reprising their respective Spider-Man roles.

The actor acknowledges that one of the questions he receives the most on Instagram is if he is going to participate in the next Spider-Man movie. He shows that he is aware of why there is so much expectation and even he himself believes that this news is false, but in his statements he confirms that, in principle, he will participate in “Spider-Man: No Way Home”.

When I open Instagram, I have a lot of questions about dubbing, but the top question is this [si voy a participar en ua futura de Spider-Man]. With the bosses of the majors sometimes I have contact, be it Warner, Sony … and I came to a point when I said ‘It’s fake, this is not going to be’, but yes it will be and I do not know when it will be, and then, yes, in principle we will fold.

We directly see that the dubbing actor confirms the plans for him to participate in the film. It is possible that it is for another character, but by the voice of how the actor says it, it is quite clear that he knows that he is referring to Spider-verse. Once again, a clue that leads us directly to the Spider-verse in the movie, in the absence of that