Tobey Maguire would have confirmed to a fan that he will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home

Between rumors that we will soon see the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the even older rumors that the film will have Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) back in his Spider-Man roles, fans don’t know what to think and just want a little truth, just give us some truth! However, Sony and Marvel Studios are silent on this. What we can anticipate is that there is a new track that joins the previous ones that point in the direction of the Spider-Verse.

The first rumors about the return of the two actors date back to the second half of last year, and even media such as Collider assured that the return of Garfield and Kirsten Dunst was already a fact, who gave life to Mary Jane in the trilogy of Spider Man. If true (and there are reasons to think it is), Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a huge production and that explains why they want to continue to be surprised.

Now what we have is far from being the official confirmation we want, but as said before, it is one more drop to the glass, one more brick to the wall … can it really be more obvious that Maguire will be in the third installment of Spider? -Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A fan from Portugal met the actor and later published the photograph that was taken with him with this text:

Seriously, he’s going to be in the next movie, I know for a fact… he’s going to make another movie and that’s it.

When a user asked him “what was his expression when you asked him about Spider-Man: No Way Home?” the fan replied:

He winked at me and smiled at me.

Tobey Maguire was asked by a fan if he was going to be in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, he said he couldn’t talk about it and winked at him. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LRThPuH4Gj – Graphic Novel 🍿🇨🇴 (@_NovelaGrafica) June 27, 2021

For those who remain skeptical despite this, we must remind you that the bride of Tobey Maguire began (coincidentally) to follow several of the main actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home; than twice the risk of Andrew Garfield made posts where he revealed that he was working alongside Tom Holland’s stuntman (Spider-Man: Far From Home – 82%, Avengers: Infinity War – 79%, The Impossible – 81%); and perhaps the greatest proof is that the voice actor of Tobey Maguire in Spain he said in a video that he will dub the actor in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although the video was removed and when it was uploaded that part was removed. Coincidence? I do not believe it.

Before we already had a video from Sony Channel Latin America, deleted shortly after it was published, where it was said with all its lyrics that Tobey Maguire Y Andrew Garfield they will be in the movie. More recently this last actor was questioned in more than one interview and denied any kind of participation in the film; Same case for Emma Stone (Zombieland: Shot of Grace – 84%, La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, It Is Said About Me – 85%), who said they did not know what to answer but that the rumors were not real.

What is already a confirmed fact is that we will have Alfred Molina (Spider-Man 2 – 93%, Frida – 76%, Beautiful Revenge – 90%) and Jamie Foxx (Collateral: Wrong Time and Place – 86%, Django No Chains – 87%, Baby – The Crime Apprentice – 93%) in their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively. And we might think it’s just a cheap stunt like hiring Evan Peters to play Quicksilver on WandaVision – 95%, but Molina said in an interview with Variety that director Jon Watts explained that it is the same character we saw in Spider man 2, and that will be digitally rejuvenated:

[Jon Watts] He saw me and said ‘did you see what we did with [Robert Downey Jr.] Y [Samuel L. Jackson]? ‘ … [En El Irlandés] They rejuvenated Robert De Niro’s face, but when he fought, he looked like an old man. He looks like an old man! That was what worried me about doing it again. I don’t have the same physical ability that I had 17 years ago. That is a fact. Then I remembered that it’s the tentacles that do all the work!

