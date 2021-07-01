Tobey Maguire would have confirmed to a fan that he will be in Spider-Man: No Way Home – .

Between rumors that we will soon see the trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home, and the even older rumors that the film will have Tobey Maguire (The Master Play – 72%, The Great Gatsby – 48%, Crazy Weekend – 25%) and Andrew Garfield (To the Last Man – 86%, Social Network – 96%, A Reason To Live – 67%) back in his Spider-Man roles, fans don’t know what to think and just want a little truth, just give us some truth! However, Sony and Marvel Studios are silent on this. What we can anticipate is that there is a new track that joins the previous ones that point in the direction of the Spider-Verse.

The first rumors about the return of the two actors date back to the second half of last year, and even media such as Collider assured that the return of Garfield and Kirsten Dunst, who played Mary Jane in the El trilogy, was already a fact. Spiderman. If true (and there are reasons to think it is), Spider-Man: No Way Home It is a huge production and that explains why they want to continue to be surprised.

Now what we have is far from being the official confirmation we want, but as said before, it is one more drop to the glass, one more brick to the wall … can it really be more obvious that Maguire will be in the third installment of Spider? -Man of the Marvel Cinematic Universe? A fan from Portugal met the actor and later published the photograph that was taken with him with this text:

Seriously, he’s going to be in the next movie, I know for a fact… he’s going to make another movie and that’s it.

When a user asked him “what was his expression when you asked him about Spider-Man: No Way Home?” the fan replied:

He winked at me and smiled at me.

Tobey Maguire was asked by a fan if he was going to be in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’, he said he couldn’t talk about it and winked at him. 😉 pic.twitter.com/LRThPuH4Gj – Graphic Novel 🍿🇨🇴 (@_NovelaGrafica) June 27, 2021

For those who remain skeptical despite this, we must remind you that the bride of Tobey Maguire began (coincidentally) to follow several of the main actors of Spider-Man: No Way Home; than twice the risk of Andrew Garfield made posts where he revealed that he was working alongside stuntman Tom Holland; and perhaps the biggest proof, that the Tobey Maguire dubbing actor in Spain said in a video that he will dub the actor in Spider-Man: No Way Home, although the video was removed and when it was uploaded that part was removed. Coincidence? I do not believe it.

Before, we already had a video from Sony Channel Latin America, deleted shortly after it was published, where it was said in all its letters that Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield will be in the film. More recently this last actor was questioned in more than one interview and denied any kind of participation in the film; Same case for Emma Stone, who said she didn’t know what to say but the rumors weren’t real.

What is already a confirmed fact is that we will have Alfred Molina and Jammie Fox in their roles as Doctor Octopus and Electro respectively. And we might think that this is just a cheap trick like hiring Evan Peters to play Quicksilver in WandaVision, but Molina said in an interview with Variety that director Tom Watts explained that he is the same character we saw in The Man. Spider 2, and that will be digitally rejuvenated: