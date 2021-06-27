Tobey Maguire returns to the cinema after seven years: joins the cast of Damien Chazelle’s new

Damien Chazelle is preparing something big. The director of ‘The city of stars: La La Land’ is preparing a new film set in the world of cinema, but this time he travels to the 1920s to make an ode to Hollywood at the turn of the century. And for this it has some well-known names in today’s cinema, including one that had not acted for a while.

Entertainment Weekly tells that Tobey Maguire joins the cast of ‘Babylon’, seven years after his last acting role in ‘The Fischer Affair’, the Edward Zwick film that was released in 2014. In 2017 he lent his voice to narrate ‘The Boss Baby’, but otherwise his work has been limited in recent years to producing.

You will not be exactly alone. Chazelle is building an impressive casting for her fourth film (let’s take a breath): Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Olivia Wilde, Phoebe Tonkin, director Spike Jonze, Katherine Waterston, Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, and Samara Weaving. Paramount is producing the film, and if all goes well it will hit theaters in 2022.

But first … Spider-Man?

‘Babylon’ would be Tobey Maguire’s first film in seven years … if the rumors circulating around ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ are not true. Because it is said that the third installment of the wall-crawler played by Tom Holland will be a multiverse madness that will mix its timeline with the Spider-Man previously seen in the cinema. It hasn’t been confirmed by Marvel, and we probably won’t know what’s true about it until we see, at the very least, the first trailer, but according to rumors Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield would appear to reinterpret their versions of Peter Parker.

It is also said that Alfred Molina will return as Doctor Octopus and Jamie Foxx as Electro, in addition to Kirsten Dunst and Emma Stone … You have to wait a little longer to find out what the hell is going to happen in that movie: ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ will open in theaters on December 17.