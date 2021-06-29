Tobey Maguire returns to the big screen with Olivia Wilde in the new Damien Chazelle

In recent months Tobey Maguire’s name has been sounded a lot because of the desire of Spider-Man fans – 89% for seeing him again in the superhero costume alongside Tom Holland and Andrew Garfield in the upcoming Spider-Man: No Way Home movie. In the midst of so many rumors about his appearance thanks to the multiverse that will bring Dr. Octopus and Electro back, few have noticed that the actor has been absent from the screens and film sets for almost seven years.

Keep reading: Mexican actor Diego Calva joins Damien Chazelle’s new film

The last project he worked for was A Boss in Diapers – 52%, where he only lent his voice as a narrator, while his last appearance on the screen was in 2015 with La Jugada Maestra – 72%. A couple of days ago, near his 46th birthday, it was confirmed that he would return to the film sets to join the cast of the next film directed by Damien Chazelle that will be titled Babylon.

But the interpreter will not arrive alone, because in media such as avclub it has been confirmed that Olivia Wilde, Spike Jonze and Phoebe Tonkin are also joining the tape. So far it is presumed that the film will travel to Hollywood’s past, in a very particular moment that changed the lives of many stars and that took a radical turn in the way of watching movies when the industry had already established itself as one of the media. most acclaimed entertainment venues.

Continue with: Spider-Man: No Way Home | New plot leak mentions Charlie Cox, Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield

According to the reports, Babylon takes place in the 1920s, which, although they are still the early years of cinema, is still considered the golden age. The subject that is going to deepen is the changes that the industry underwent, especially at the exact moment when the sound was implemented. Although today it is the most common, back then including voices and sound in movies meant restructuring everything.

From the way of acting to the place of music. In silent movies, the actors used to make more exaggerated movements to make the situation clear, while the music became the dialogue representing various emotions. When the sound came, many of the stars of that time were forgotten. All this will be seen in the new film from the director of La La Land: A Love Story – 92%, which will feature Margot Robbie and Brad Pitt as protagonists, and there will be several special appearances as in the case of Max Minghella, Lukas Haas, Flea, Rory Scovel, the Mexican Diego Calva Hernández (I promise you anarchy – 80%), and many others.

It may interest you: Spider-Woman: Olivia Wilde’s movie could focus on Jessica Drew

One of the names that has attracted the most attention until today is that of Spike Jonze, as he has had very few appearances in the frame and is best known for his work as a director in films such as Ella – 95%, Where the Monsters Live – 73% or The Orchid Thief – 91%, which makes us think he could bring a director to life. It is worth mentioning that it is not yet confirmed if real or fictional characters will be played since they will use a real historical context.

On the other hand, the arrival of Maguire will not only be as an actor, it was also confirmed that he will be one of the executive producers. Olivia Wilde, For her part, she has also seemed somewhat absent from the reflectors of the sets, as she has been focusing on her role as a director for some time, beginning to shape an adaptation of Spider-Woman about which very little is still known. , and on the other, ending the production of Don’t worry darling, his next film starring Florence Pugh and Harry Styles.