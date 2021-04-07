Tobey Maguire could have one more solo Spider-man movie

Many are the rumors that claim that Tobey Maguire participates in Spider-Man: No way home and these now suggest that he could have a new movie

The certainty grows more and more that we will see Tobey Maguire as Spider-man in the new installment that will be released this year and rumors suggest that it depends on how the actor does it, he could have a new movie starring him.

If these rumors are confirmed, thousands of fans who grew up watching the Spider-man movies in the 2000s could see their dream come true.

According to the trusted and proven internal sources of the giantfreakinrobot.com site, Sony wants Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi to reunite for another Spider-Man movie. The hope is that Raimi will direct a movie starring Maguire that would somehow work as a spinoff of what happens in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of insanity. It’s unclear exactly how much of this spin-off could directly reference the Marvel Cinematic Universe. However, the source says that the studio wants this to be a spinoff of the multiverse, so we assume there will be some recognition of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but there may not be direct appearances by any of those characters. This project would stand on its own.

Sony would be studying the potential of the project before making a formal offer

However, the site also reiterates that the source says Sony is the entity that is looking towards this potential project and neither Tobey Maguire nor Sam Raimi have officially signed on or shown a personal interest in the project. But, at the moment it is not known how things go between the two during the production of Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness. They might be inspired while filming and start thinking about accepting Sony’s offer. If so, would they also convince Kirsten Dunst to come back as Mary Jane? And what other characters could we see return?

Whether or not Tobey Maguire and Sam Raimi end up accepting Sony’s offer, surely seeing the actor in Doctor Strange in the multiverse of madness will be, for the redundancy, a real madness. We hope Sony can convince Raimi and Maguire to join forces for one last Spider-Man solo movie, although the relationship between the studio and the team from that franchise did not end well at all.

This information is probably another indication that Tobey Maguire is in Sin camino a casa, recently a Spanish voice actor who usually dubs Maguire said that he would be in the new Spider-man installment.

We know 100% that Sin Camino Home will bring back one of its enemies, Alfred Molina’s Doctor Octopus, along with Andrew Garfield’s enemy Electro (Jamie Foxx), so we’re all waiting for that announcement telling us that Tom Holland will team up with both of his predecessors at the school to take on the villains. And if it’s successful, maybe we can look forward to a solo movie for Maguire’s wall-crawler to follow, and maybe Garfield too.