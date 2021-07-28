Toa la Noche: CNCO premieres song!

All night, what a great song! And we are not just saying it, but also the fans, and the figures speak for themselves, we tell you all the details of the new material that CNCO premiered here in Music News!

CNCO is a band that has become one of the pioneers in music, has turned old songs into a modern jewel in addition to giving us great inspirations to dedicate or to make those who left us crying cry, that is, for Wherever you see him, CNCO has improved our lives in a big way with his music.

Today we want to present his new single titled, Toa La Noche, a song that premiered on July 22 and today has almost two million views on platforms! Que!!?!??! Well yes, almost two million reproductions is what the song Toa La Noche accumulates, and CNCO is happy with these results.

It is nothing more than the result of nights of work and all your passion printed on your material. Of course, the public was not long in showing up with their love and all their support. “It’s a great song! My cute children broke it “

“Let’s not miss the opportunity”, “Why did they stop? In this era the boys need us more than ever! “

“Just CNCO breaking it, no doubt that this song will also be a hit!”, “Tonight baby I know you won’t forget it”

We leave you the link to this song so you can enjoy it! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=-rGz4W4Tcow