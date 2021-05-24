To you for you? Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo by Legarreta

To you for you? Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo for Legarreta | Instagram

The presenter Galilea Montijo, who apparently seemed to have smoothed out rough edges with Laura bozzo end up facing each other again, it would be Andrea Legarreta the main reason!

If there were hints of a possible truce, they eventually disbanded, the relationship between Galilea Montijo and Laura Bozzo, seems to have no remedy after in the middle of the development of the contest in the morning, the conductors ended up facing each other again and Andrea Legarreta would be the reason for their new differences.

No, because with Andrea Legarreta, no! Galilea Montijo replied to Laura Bozzo while waiting for the judges to qualify after their participation with Carlos Bonavides.

This was the confrontation from 4:47 onwards.

It all resulted when Andrea Legarreta was about to give her qualification, but not before commenting on details about her performance in the contest, the legendary morning host who, laughing, spoke questioning about the reasons why they could not rehearse.

However, at one point, the Peruvian host, Laura Bozzo, pointed out to the actress who always laughed at her:

You always make fun of me Andrea Legarreta, now I’m going to have to bother with you, “he attacked, a comment that caused surprise for the host and one of the judges of the dance contest.

Moment in which the “tapatia” came in to defend his colleague and ended up challenging the Peruvian “Whatever you want with Legarreta, better with me.”

To which the host of “Laura in America” ​​defended herself by pointing out “I’m not going to deserve to laugh at me either.”

However, the “wife of Erick Rubín”, ended up explaining to the contestant and partner of Carlos Bonavides Laura, that the reason for her laughter was not her but the subject of the dance, which had some phrases that some street vendors use .

However, prior to this episode, Galilea Montijo, would have starred in a very tense moment when the actor and the “television presenter” will end their participation.

This, after “Miss Laura” exploded by revealing that she disagreed with the comments they always received on the broadcast, starting with the fact that this time they didn’t have much time to rehearse.

Martha Galilea Montijo Torres, ended with an expression of fear at the claims of Bozzo, who stressed that other contestants receive high marks since they are younger, are dancers and have much more time of rehearsal unlike her and Carlos , who “are already old, commented.”

It should be remembered that in the midst of the confrontations that Montijo Torres has starred with Laura Bozzo, he would not be the only one who has been talking about, since the male judge and defender of women (Laura) has also had some disputes with Lolita Ayala.

It was Bozzo herself who exposed through a brief interview about the reality show, the relationship with some of the figures that make up the panel of judges.

It was in the middle of the trials that the lawyer commented that she was confident that nothing would go wrong at the time of her participation since, otherwise, “she would already see everyone’s face”

From Lolita and everyone taking my soul out of me, from Andrea laughing at me, from Latin Lover making me puree, puree, and puree, no! concluded the presenter of Laura without Censorship.

It should be remembered that Laura Bozzo came to replace Anel Noreña who could no longer participate with Carlos Bonavides due to an injury that he presented during rehearsals, Bozzo, was announced as the new member of the show and partner of the novel actor as “El Premio Mayor” where he collaborated with Galilea Montijo.

Although “La Montijo” had an expression of apparent “displeasure”, he ended up changing his attitude to one of reconciliation and gave a warm welcome to the new collaborator.