to whom does the PP give the education of Murcia

It is already official: this weekend, the regional deputy expelled from Vox Mabel Campuzano will be appointed Minister of Education and Culture of the Region of Murcia. Gift of the PP for keeping Fernando López Miras in power, pressured by the motion of censure against him, promoted by PSOE and Ciudadanos.

They say in the group of ex-Vox that they are going to carry out the electoral program with which they attended the regional elections, because it is what they believe in, and even more so: that they are excited “by the center-right project that the PP has started ”, reports Cadena SER.

This is one of the main agreements in which the support of the three regional deputies to the PP has materialized. “Education was not negotiable,” they argue. In the negotiations, on the table, there have been pure Vox matters, in which these deputies do not want to give in because they continue to believe.

What comes into power, in the portfolio that the academic and cultural training of Murcian carries, is the ideology of Vox, or its spirit, if we get fine. For example, the new counselor and her group leader, Juan José Liar, are strong defenders of the so-called parental pin or parental censorship, a faculty that allows parents not to authorize the attendance of their children to complementary activities included in the school curriculum.

The measure, defended by the Santiago Abascal party and far-right organizations such as Hazte Oír and which was already suspended by the Murcian Justice in 2020, intends that the parents of the students have to authorize in advance and express the participation of their children in any type of activity held in the school, once they have been duly informed about them.

The associations of parents and teachers have already begun to call demonstrations and promise to make r …

