To what extent do breaks help us learn?

It is obvious that we need to take breaks when we work or study, but do they really serve for more than to recharge our batteries? An investigation has explored the issue.

The team of Dr. Leonardo G. Cohen, of the National Institute of Neurological Disorders and Stroke (NINDS), one of the US National Institutes of Health (NIH), mapped brain activity of the kind we experience when we learn a new skill in healthy volunteers , such as playing a new song on the piano.

Dr. Cohen’s team used a highly sensitive scanning technique, called magnetoencephalography, to record the brain waves of 33 healthy, right-handed volunteers as they learned to type a five-digit test code with their left hands. Subjects sat in a chair and under the long cone-shaped lid of the scanner. The experiment began when a subject was shown the code “41234” on a screen and asked to type it as many times as possible for 10 seconds and then pause for 10 seconds. Subjects were asked to repeat this cycle of alternate practice and rest sessions a total of 35 times.

During the first few trials, the rate at which subjects correctly typed the code improved dramatically and then stabilized around the eleventh cycle. In an earlier study, the team showed that most of this progress occurred during short breaks, rather than when subjects were typing.

In the new study, the team not only confirmed that taking short breaks during practice is vital to learning, but also found out why. Specifically, the researchers found that during the break, the brains of the volunteers reproduced faster versions of the brain activity that the scanner had recorded while they practiced writing the code. The more a volunteer repeated the activity in their mind, the better their performance during subsequent practice sessions, suggesting that the rest reinforced memories.

Map of the memory reproduction activity observed in the study. (Image: Cohen lab, NIH / NINDS)

“Our results support the idea that resting while awake plays as important a role as practice in learning a new skill. It seems to be the period in which our brain compresses and consolidates the memories of what we just practiced,” he explains Dr. Cohen. “Understanding this role of neural repetition can help determine not only how we learn new skills, but also how to help patients regain skills lost after neurological injury such as that caused by a stroke.”

The study is titled “Consolidation of human skill linked to waking hippocampo-neocortical replay”. And it has been published in the academic journal Cell Reports. (Source: NCYT from Amazings)