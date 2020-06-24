Tourism is beginning to reactivate and everything seems to indicate that the biggest changes in this new normality will not be only with regard to flights and airlines. Destinations begin to adapt to the new reality after the Covid-19.

These adjustments should be considered by the brands and other companies that are developing in the tourism sector to establish action plans and strategies capable of solving the hard blow that the health emergency meant for the industry.

The sector numbers

The sector suffered significantly from this period of confinement and closed borders. Only in the travel segment, the World Travel and Tourism Council estimates that they will be lost 75 million jobs And till 2.1 trillion dollars en income on a global scale, particularly in the case of Mexico, it is estimated that up to 114 jobs are lost every hour within the tourism sector in the country.

In the case of international tourist arrivals globally, for this year there are 3 scenarios that reveal what the future of the tourism sector could be like once the borders are reopened and travel restrictions are removed, according to the United Nations World Tourism Organization

Scenario 1: in the event that the restrictions were eliminated in the month of July, according to the information, there would be a drop of 58 percent, which represents 610 million people.

Scenario 2: if the restrictions were maintained until September, the decrease would reach 70 percent, which is equivalent to about 400 million people.

Scenario 3: In this case, with a return to normal estimated in December, the loss would be 78 percent, which would be equivalent to only 320 million people who could be traveling for tourism purposes.

Insurance for destiny

While airlines make adjustments to improve their service and provide their customers with all security guarantees, various destinations around the world have begun to implement certain actions to protect both their citizens and their visitors.

Cambodia has given something to talk about in this regard, after implementing a new requirement to visit its territory, which consists of a deposit of $ 3,000 (about 67,000 pesos).

In this way, foreign tourists must make this payment (in cash or by bank card) that will serve, among other things, to cover the following expenses in general terms:

Initial Covid-19 trial ($ 100)

Transportation to the centers designated to carry out this assessment

Lodging and food while waiting for results ($ 30 a day each)

If the tourists give negative to this initial test, they could continue with their trip and most of the deposit will be returned to them, otherwise they will have to fulfill a quarantine whose expenses will be covered with the money deposited, as well as medical insurance (in if necessary), medical treatment and four more tests of Covid-19. In the event of death, the funeral would cost 1,500 dollars and would be covered with the fee charged to the tourist.

It is important to mention that in addition to the deposit, Cambodia requests from its visitors a medical certificate to prove that the traveler gave negative to Covid-19, the proof of a health insurance with coverage of at least 50 thousand dollars and a visa.

This type of measures will be more and more frequent, which will force brands to take action on the matter to execute strategies and promotions that include these « extra expenses » that travelers must cover from now until further notice.

