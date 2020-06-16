According to information, just by allowing the fly to land on food, the insect can leave bacteria like E.Coli and salmonella.

By: Web Writing

Has it ever happened to you that a fly stops on your food and you wonder if you should throw your food away or just scare it off and keep eating?

During this season it is common to see prowling flies, especially very close to the food.

According to information, just by allowing the fly to land on the food, the insect can leave bacteria how E.Coli and salmonella, virus and parasites that you carry on your body and legs.

The fly is not only attracted to the food, but also by the decomposition of organic waste, including dead animals and feces.

« Flies don’t have teeth, so they have to spit out some enzyme-rich saliva to dissolve the food and absorb the resulting soup of regurgitated digestive fluids and food partially dissolved, « explains Cameron Webb, a professor and scientist at the University of Sydney.

In addition to leaving pathogens on their feet and vomiting, they also defecate.

Should you throw away your food?

Is well flies transport bacteria, virus and parasites that go from waste to your food, if you saw and immediately chased away the fly, it is unlikely that the only brief contact has left enough to cause illness to an average healthy person, that is, with their immune system working properly.

« The more time passes, the greater the possibility that the pathogens left by the flies grow and multiply in our food« Webb tells The Conversation that that’s when health risks increase.

Be wary of food if it is not covered and flies prowl or you are not sure how long they have been on it for them to have had a chance to vomit and defecate.

Recommendations:

– Cover your food

– Do not leave « leftovers » available to flies.

– Minimize contact with contaminated substances, keep your house clean.

– Reduce trash at home and keep it covered.

– Clean the containers regularly.