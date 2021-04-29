To the ring the Puerto Rican Carlos Negrón this Saturday

Puerto Rican heavyweight Carlos Negrón (22-3-0-18 knockouts) will be active this Saturday 1st. May, when he faces American Scott Alexander (16-3-2-8 knockouts).

The meeting will be part of the undercard starring Andy Ruiz vs. Chris Arreola, which will take place at the ‘Dignity Health Sports Park’ in Carson, California (United States). The Negrón vs. Alexander is scheduled for 10 rounds.

The Puerto Rican coach is Colombian German Caicedo. The promoting company that will present the event is ‘King Kong Boxing’. Negron’s rival (Scott Alexander) is an experienced fighter who has not been knocked out in 21 fights he has fought.

During the year 2021, Negrón has fought twice, achieving victories by knockout against Roberto Alfonso and Rafael Ríos. If he wins against Scott Alexander, the Puerto Rican hopes to make several matches that will lead him to qualify worldwide.