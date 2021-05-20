To the rhythm of Rihanna, Lizbeth Rodríguez almost lost her top | Instagram

The talented former host of Exposing Infidels, Lizbeth Rodríguez boasted to the fullest in social networks with a dance that left her followers nervous because it seemed that Rihanna’s rhythm would make the youtuber lose her top.

The influencer shared on her official Instagram account a very attractive dance that raised her level by being performed in a small two-piece swimsuit. The beautiful Lizbeth Rodríguez chose an outfit that did not have straps so that before her voluptuous charms and sudden movements, it seemed that she was about to lose her red top at any moment.

The couple of Esteban VillaGómez She started with slow movements to later make them more rhythmic and marked and make everyone nervous with her charms and her top. Rodríguez showed himself as he is, with his face washed and his hair still damp, it seemed that he was enjoying a rich day at the pool.

It may interest you: Fabulous legs and Galilea Montijo dress make you sigh

The famous former Badabun girl showed her best steps and much more, as she showed her anatomy in different angles for the camera. As Liz knows that these images give a lot to talk about, she decided not to write anything in the description of the video that was shared 20 hours ago and has exceeded 200 thousand views.

The comment box left a lot of messages for the beautiful Lizbeth Rodriguez, although she would not like to read them all, since there are from the most flattering, to those who do not leave her very well.

It may interest you: Zoom to her charms, Lyna Pérez brings us closer to her blue swimsuit

Internet users pointed out to the host of Infieles that she does not dance at all well, some more say that it is better that she stop uploading this type of videos. Since she took dance classes, this beautiful woman often delights with her movements on social networks, something that some do not like at all.

The truth is that the ex of Tavo Betancourt always makes the best of negative comments and that is why she always comes out gracefully from any situation or scandal.

It may interest you: “I’m going to put some …”, Galilea Montijo is not contained in Hoy

LOOK AT THE BEAUTIFUL LIZ HERE

Currently, Lizbeth and her team are not having a good time. Rodríguez announced that several relatives, including his son’s nanny, tested positive for Covid-19; a situation that really puts them in trouble.

Enter here and meet Show News on Youtube!

Lizbeth Rodríguez shared how worried she is about her friends and about the situation, because in addition to health, the finances were compromised, they stopped their tour and had to cover medical and medicine expenses. Recently, he reported that one of the boys was hospitalized, we hope his speedy recovery.