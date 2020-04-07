Irina Baeva She has been present on social networks, and during the quarantine she has looked very sensual in videos and photographs that have her boyfriend’s house Gabriel Soto as background.

View this post on Instagram #tbt Oaxaca. 🌵 With a lot of desire to return and learn more when the situation improves. ❤️ #StayPositive @aloyoga A post shared by IRINA BAEVA (@irinabaeva) on Mar 26, 2020 at 10:40 am PDT

View this post on Instagram 🥝🥭❤️ #StayPositive #sunday A post shared by IRINA BAEVA (@irinabaeva) on Apr 5, 2020 at 5:49 pm PDT

Now Irina has turned up the heat with a clip that shows her going out to exercise in the morning, wearing a yellow top and tight white shorts; The Russian girl jumps and dances to the rhythm of “Don’t start now”, the success of Dua Lipa.

View this post on Instagram How beautiful ☀️🙏🏻🙌🏻 Enjoy and take care of yourself 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #irinabaeva #aloyoga A post shared by Gabriel Soto & Irina Baeva (@famsotobaeva) on Apr 6, 2020 at 5:13 pm PDT

The beautiful Russian actress (who was very successful after her villain role in the soap opera “Single with daughters”) also wrote the message: “I don’t know the lyrics nor does the dance remain for the song, but it’s all a matter of attitude. I send you so much love! ”

View this post on Instagram Heal – Learn – Grow – LOVE. ❤️🕉 #StayHome @aloyoga A post shared by IRINA BAEVA (@irinabaeva) on Mar 31, 2020 at 7:46 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Olive Green. Alo @aloyoga A post shared by IRINA BAEVA (@irinabaeva) on Feb 18, 2020 at 10:18 am PST

