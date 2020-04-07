Irina Baeva She has been present on social networks, and during the quarantine she has looked very sensual in videos and photographs that have her boyfriend’s house Gabriel Soto as background.
View this post on Instagram
#tbt Oaxaca. 🌵 With a lot of desire to return and learn more when the situation improves. ❤️ #StayPositive @aloyoga
View this post on Instagram
🥝🥭❤️ #StayPositive #sunday
Now Irina has turned up the heat with a clip that shows her going out to exercise in the morning, wearing a yellow top and tight white shorts; The Russian girl jumps and dances to the rhythm of “Don’t start now”, the success of Dua Lipa.
View this post on Instagram
How beautiful ☀️🙏🏻🙌🏻 Enjoy and take care of yourself 🥰🥰🥰🥰 #irinabaeva #aloyoga
The beautiful Russian actress (who was very successful after her villain role in the soap opera “Single with daughters”) also wrote the message: “I don’t know the lyrics nor does the dance remain for the song, but it’s all a matter of attitude. I send you so much love! ”
View this post on Instagram
Heal – Learn – Grow – LOVE. ❤️🕉 #StayHome @aloyoga
View this post on Instagram
Olive Green. Alo @aloyoga
In a silver bodysuit and high boots, Vanessa Guzmán shows off her long legs
In a swimsuit, Jimena Sánchez is the sexiest fan of the Raiders
In a sexy metallic bodysuit, María Chacón poses and reveals her statuesque body
.