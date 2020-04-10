The more than ten million followers he has Gaby espino in Instagram They demonstrate that she is one of the most admired personalities among the Latino public, and at 43, the driver is capable of setting fire to that social network, as she did now.

View this post on Instagram Happy king’s day…! ❤️ Have a nice time. A post shared by Gaby Espino (@gabyespino) on Jan 6, 2020 at 4:17 pm PST

In her stories, Gaby posted several videos showing her wearing a white top and tight gray leggings; The clip that has caused the most sensation is in which the Venezuelan woman moves her hips to the rhythm of success “I dog alone”, from Bad bunny.

View this post on Instagram Courtesy @gabyespino IG Stories #GabyEspino A post shared by moumounegv28 (@ moumounegv28) on Apr 9, 2020 at 2:42 pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Courtesy @gabyespino IG Stories @ 54d.us @ ro54d #GabyEspino A post shared by moumounegv28 (@ moumounegv28) on Apr 9, 2020 at 2:34 pm PDT

The fans of Gaby espino They are more than pleased with these publications, among which one in which she shows her beauty routine stands out, since recently she had taken a break from social networks.

View this post on Instagram Courtesy @gabyespino IG Stories – Nice day … #gabyespino A post shared by Vanda Laliová Paszkiewiczová (@laliovapaszkiewiczova) on Apr 9, 2020 at 3:50 pm PDT

Irina Baeva goes to the pool and once again shows off her body in a bikini

In a spectacular blue bikini, Ninel Conde shows her muscles in a selfie

Alicia Machado introduces her daughter’s dad, and responds to the haters

.