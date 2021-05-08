to the rescue of cinemas

Marvel announced this week with a promotional video in which you could read ‘Marvel celebrates the movies‘the final dates and titles that will have their premieres in theaters over the next three years.

After a year of pandemic that has made movie theaters the biggest losers in the audiovisual world from the rise of streaming platforms, it seems that the Marvel Cinematic Universe (and Disney therefore) reiterate their commitment to the big screen after these months in which his focus has clearly been on the series on Disney Plus.

In case anyone missed it, this was the calendar and confirmed titles that Marvel announced to give, now, rein to its phase 4.

Black Widow: July 9, 2021Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings: September 3, 2021 Eternals: November 5, 2021 Spider-Man: No Way Home: December 22, 2021 Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness: March 25, 2022 Thor : Love and Thunder: May 6, 2022 Black Panther: Wakanda Forever: July 8, 2022 The Marvels: November 11, 2022 Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania: February 17, 2023 Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3: May 5, 2023 Fantastic Four : date still pending

Phase 4 begins at last and does so with 4 films in a year, more than ever

After Christmas 2019 (yes, the one from which we still did not know that a virus was coming on us like a Thanos click) closed with Spider-man: Far from home slamming the door to phase three that I had broken all the box office records, it was expected that only a few months later – in May – Phase 4 would start with Black Widow.

Today we know that the prequel to Black Widow will not arrive until July 9 of this year, and that it will do so with a simultaneous release in theaters and Disney Plus with an extra payment of 30 dollars / euros.

But, from there, Disney / Marvel seems confident in the return to normality in theaters, with three more premieres planned: Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings, Eternals and the return of the boy who closed everything: Spider-Man: No Way Home.

Marvel only topped two movies per year in 2018 and 2019

It is true that the delays of the pandemic have crowded the premieres, but that does not mean that Marvel’s bet is with everything. Its 4 premieres in a year (and another 4 in 2022) will be the highest number it has released in the history of the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

In the following graph you can see the evolution of the box office collection of Marvel films with the number of simultaneous films in the same year.

After starting 2008 with Iron Man and Hulk and a short break in 2009 -previous purchase of Disney- three films were not released until 2018 and 2019 in the same year. The courses in which they reached the end of Phase 3 with The Avengers: Infinity War and The Avengers: Endgame.

What the Marvel Cinematic Universe has meant to the box office

Marvel studios

Like it more or less, the Marvel Cinematic Universe has supposed a historic trigger for movie theater box office revenues, today more needy than ever. And although his commitment to television has been redoubled, it seems that there is no option to turn his back on the big screen. Rather, due to production and return costs, it is more possible that in a normal context the Marvel series were initially considered as a driver for people to go to see the movies, and not the other way around.

Franchises like The Lord of the Rings and Star Wars had extensive stories that played out across several movies before Marvel did, however, a live action cinematic universe told primarily through feature films was a novel but risky idea when it started in 2008. The solo movies had to work on their own and, at the same time, plant the seed of something bigger than a sequel, something that Phase 1 successfully accomplished.

Phase 1 alone has forever influenced filmmaking, and other brands have created their own cinematic universes, as seen with The Conjuring and the DC Universe. Middle and end credits scenes have also become a norm in franchise films. And while the Marvel Cinematic Universe did not initiate this trend, there seems to be a greater push for these pills since they made them part of canon.

And the machine, mainly, is profitable. The fact that Marvel has managed to release 23 films in less than two decades it is even more remarkable. For comparison, the James Bond franchise took twice as long to reach 20 movies, and most of them weren’t connected.

More characters, more movies

After so many movies and the end of the Infinity Saga, one would expect the Marvel Cinematic Universe to start to slow down and show fatigue, but that couldn’t be further from the truth, perhaps precisely due to the coronavirus. All thanks to a spider web with more and more characters and that now must be introducing The Fantastic 4 or the X-Men.

Only in phase 4, the audience will receive Shang-Chi, The Eternals and The Fantastic 4, which are all new titles and characters. Additionally, established characters, such as Doctor Strange and Black Widow, have their own films that will also feature new characters, such as América Chávez and Yelena Belova. And all this pending the integration of new characters that we have seen in the series.

It is true that the risks of these characters not hooking are there, as the risk of the pandemic is not exceeded. But with an avid movie audience, it seems Marvel superheroes are coming to the rescue.

