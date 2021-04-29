To the psychiatric! Frida Sofía went to deny her family | INSTAGRAM

Following the statements of Alejandra Guzman in the last interview he had with Adela Micha, where he assured that his daughter, also the singer Frida Sofía, was diagnosed a few years ago with “borderline personality disorder” or better known as “boderline”, now, she herself, has gone to a psychiatric hospital.

All with the purpose of denying everything her mother said about her, this has been what has been most commented on this issue around the daughter of “La Guzmán”, on social media, users do not stop making their comments and all kinds of opinions about this case.

After the words that Alejandra affirmed, recently with Adela, it was also the host Shanik Berman who reported from her official profile on Instagram that Frida Sofía would be in one of the best psychiatric hospitals being reviewed by experts, in order to verify that she does not suffer from the aforementioned personality disorder or any other type of mental illness.

It all happened through a video, where Shanik He literally mentioned: “At this moment Frida Sofía is in one of the best psychiatric hospitals in the world with experts to show Alejandra Guzmán that she does not have a boderline personality, and that everything she has said is true or is her truth.”

The journalist also openly commented that there will soon be more news about her visit to the aforementioned psychiatric hospital to which she went, all with the purpose of becoming their respective tests to demonstrate that mentally he does not have any suffering, and at the same time, also demonstrate, before official experts, the veracity of his actions.

It should be noted that this video already has more than 5 thousand reproductions and hundreds of comments that fully support Frida Sofía, who has not stopped sharing in her stories all the beautiful messages, posters and others that Internet users leave her to make her see that support her in every way.

It should be remembered that, in the aforementioned interview with Adela Micha, the Mexican rocker mentioned that her daughter had been diagnosed with the aforementioned psychological condition, in this way: “I remember after a few years that I had to send Frida to a school because they tried to kidnap her and she was barely 12 years old ”.

He continued with his story saying the following: “I took her to the best school, which was ‘Romsey Homeschool’, in which last year, she was diagnosed with ‘border personality’ (borderline personality disorder)”.

“At that time, I went to school and a therapist told me about this condition, and since then I have tried to help Frida, to keep her on medication … but sometimes we didn’t finish the therapy or sometimes we didn’t take the medicine as it should have been. be ”, Alejandra commented.

However, it seems that Enrique Guzmán’s daughter does not care much about this issue, because from her Instagram profile she can only be seen promoting her new projects, and leading a completely normal life.