Chumel was to form the panel of a forum on racism organized by Conapred (Photo: Instagram / chumeltorres)

In the last days the comedian Chumel Torres has been in the eye of the hurricane for its involvement in a virtual forum on racism, same which was canceled by the nonconformity of users on social networks, including those of Beatriz Guitérrez Muller, wife of the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

But despite the controversy, the 38-year-old youtuber assured this Friday in an interview with the . agency that it won’t change your mood, because many people support it:

You don’t have to change the mood and I’m not going to change. I don’t think I’m doing it wrong, really. I don’t know if it sounds selfish but it makes people laugh, people laugh

On June 16, the National Council To Prevent Discrimination (Conapred) announced on Twitter that Torres along with the actors Maya Zapata, Tenoch Huerta and the communicator Alejandro Franco, would form part of the panel entitled « Racism and / or classism in Mexico?”, Which immediately unleashed a wave of criticism against him, accusing him of racist and classist for past tweets making jokes about people’s skin color or social class.

Thousands of users accused Torres of being racist and classist due to their posts on their social networks (Photo: Facebook / El Pulso de la República)

But undoubtedly the comment with the most weight was that of the historian Guitérrez Muller, who argued that there was no room for someone she considered racist, classist, and who had insulted her son, which he once described as « chocoflan », referring to the colors of his complexion and hair.

For his part, López Obrador spoke about it the other day in his morning conference: « it is as if a torturer is invited to a human rights forum, » said the president.

Later the driver apologized to Beatriz Gutiérrez, noting that his mother had asked him to do so. However, in the interview, he emphasized that this was not an apology to the Government, but to the person: « I am never going to ask the pardon for power. »

The moment I do something that is not in accordance with my conscience, I will apologize (…). I want to make that precision. I offered that apology to an angry mom because it is not okay to make fun of her child, I did not ask the government for forgiveness, I said the humane thing: Forgive me, madam, you are a mom and you have to respect moms

It is worth mentioning that finally Another very similar forum took place from the Racismo MX platform., in which the guests discussed this problem in the media.

A very hypocritical attitude of the President: Chumel Torres

The comedian clarified that the apology went to Beatriz Gutiérrez Muller as mother (Photo: .)

To the comedian it seems “surreal” the commotion that has caused only an announcement of an event that did not happen, and even considers the president’s attitude « hypocritical » to worry about their participation in a forum of an institution whose existence they said « do not know ».

I am not going to apologize for my humor, I am not going to apologize for a joke that offends someone because the idea is not to offend someone, I am not going to give in to the fragility of people who say ‘this offends me’. Well don’t see it. But I will never say decir damn indigenous ’. That has no joke, nor is it humor

He explained that it is not so important to generate debate on the speech of the comedians, which he assured has been affected by the « politically correct », and called on his detractors to have the same impetus to criticize the politicians who rule the country.

We are comedians, we are not politicians. (…) The governor of Puebla (Miguel Barbosa) said that if there were dead girls it was because they went with the boyfriend, do not be the son of your fucking mother, that does offend

López Obrador criticized the creation of organizations such as Conapred and the budget granted to them (IG: chumeltorres / Screenshot)

Furthermore, he confidently stated that It is considered neither racist nor classist.

Half of my family is dark. People think they know where you come from, as they see you güerillo (blond) they think you have privileges. I was born in the Los Pinos neighborhood of Chihuahua (in the north of the country) in the middle of two neighborhoods of Cholos, so it was hard for me to get here so that I could go for some asshole tweets

Finally, the comedian said that despite the bad time he lived, he also brought good things: « It leaves me 120% more views on YouTube, 8,300 more followers and it lets the president know who I am and that Conapred doesn’t care » .

