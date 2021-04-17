To the moon and beyond: Dogecoin soars 200% to $ 0.40

Elon Musk’s favorite cryptocurrency, dogecoin, is skyrocketing this Friday and has soared 200% to exceed $ 0.40, levels never seen before. At this time it has reduced profits and ‘only’ advances a little more than 160%.

In the last seven days has soared more than 500% which places it as the fifth most valuable cryptocurrency, only surpassed by bitcoin, ethereum, binance and XRP. Its capitalization has reached 50.29 million dollars.

It’s generally been a very positive week for cryptocurrencies, which are being boosted by the arrival of Coinbase on the Nasdaq. And it is not for less, in its debut it shot up to 70% exceeding 100,000 million market capitalization.

The strong increases it is experiencing are behind, once again, Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla. The tycoon has published a tweet that can be read “Doge barking at the moon.” A message that has coincided with the takeoff of the cryptocurrency.

It is not the first time that Musk has caused significant volatility in dogecoin. At the beginning of the year, coinciding with the GameStop phenomenon, its price shot up 40% thanks to a tweet.