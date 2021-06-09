To the middle of the world, Belinda and Christian Nodal swear love | Instagram

In the so-called “half of the world” the singer Belinda and her fiancé today, Christian nodal, they reaffirmed once again all their love in a series of stories and images from the “Greenwich Meridian”.

The famous couple of the moment, Belinda and the “regional” made a very romantic getaway to a very special place, which they also call the “middle of the world”.

Currently, the “Nodeli“They are one of the most beloved and acclaimed couples, particularly after they finally announce their engagement.

A news that his loyal followers clearly expected in the middle of an idyllic relationship that they have had for several months.

Shortly after turning one year old, the interpreter of “Love at first sight” and the author of songs such as “Adiós Amor”, “De los besos que te di te” et cetera, announced their next wedding.

Although until now it is unknown when they could carry it out, personalities of the show have already manifested themselves ready to be participants in the expected link.

The future spouses showed from their Instagram account various stories where they shared hugs kisses and a couple of musicalized images with the romantic theme in French: “Je t’aimais, je t’aime, je t’aimerai” (I loved you, I love you, I will love you) by Francis Cabrel.

In several of them, we can see Belinda and Christian Nodal giving a kiss, raising their arms or enjoying the landscape while the song is heard in the background and in another of the videos it is possible to hear the song “Love is in the air” by Paul Young.

This is how the former coaches of reality television, “La Voz” did not waste a second to show how much they love each other and they were very happy with wide smiles, they can be seen very loving without letting go of their hands.

The Greenwich Meridian in Spain is located in Aragon, a few kilometers from Zaragoza, on the road that singers would have to travel if they wanted to go from Barcelona to Madrid, or vice versa.

The couple announced the news of their engagement on May 25 in Spain, from where the details about the request they made to the Netflix actress were revealed, as well as the enormous amount of money they invested to surprise her.

The “sonorense” who recently announced that it was he himself who came to choose the engagement ring of the “pop star” which has been valued at more than 3 million dollars (60 million pesos).

However, it was not the only detail with which he made the night of “Beli” one of the most special since he also prepared a very special dinner and a path with rose petals that were appreciated at the entrance of a house .

Nodal shared that after two months of walking with Belinda Peregrín, he already wanted to marry her, revealing that she was the most special woman he has had in his life and who he even dispenses with in order to sleep well.

After two months of dating, I already wanted to marry her, because she is the most special person for me, she is an angel who saved my life, she has taught me a lot, she has made me grow as a man, for me she is the woman woman who exists, expressed the interpreter of “Tell me how you want.”