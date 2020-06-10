Film genre of superheroes has come under fire by some renowned filmmakers, but apparently not all share their opinion, since there are other directors who want to return to work in a production based on comics, such as the case of Kenneth Branagh who wants to direct another superhero movie.

Having directed the first installment of ‘Thor’ in 2011, Branagh has revealed his desire to re-direct a new superhero feature film, Either at the DCEU or the MCU, the universe that marked its debut in the genre, and given that the first part of the God of Thunder has very good reviews, the studio is likely to give it a new project in the future.

Branagh is currently about to release his new movie ‘Artemis Fowl’ on the Disney + platform, so it could be said that the director has remained in force in the science fiction genre, so he could apply the experience he has gained in a new production based on comics.

In an interview with the Comicbook.com portal, the director revealed that he would be interested in returning to this genre if they offered him a new movie. “Yes, it would be very exciting, but it just hasn’t happened yet. Maybe in the future, ”said the director, so we have no doubt that we will soon see him back in the MCU in one of the new productions that Marvel is planning.

Likewise, He revealed that he is satisfied with the work he did on ‘Thor’. “I am very happy to have had that dynastic saga at the beginning of the first one, where there was a lot of innate family drama, I have many favorite moments in that movie that have gone in other directions, often very funny. I think we were right to do what now seems like a very different world, “Branagh explained.

This is how Kenneth Branagh revealed that he wants to direct another superhero movie And although it seems very difficult for him to retake Thor again due to the great work that Taika Waititi is doing, there are many characters waiting to debut in the MCU, so the director could take over the story of one of them.