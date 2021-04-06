To the limit: Messi was close to being without Classical



Messi was once again the best player of the match.

Photo: Pau Barrena / AFP / Getty Images

At the end of the first half in the match between FC Barcelona and Valladolid, Lionel Messi let off steam because of the referees, after being close to being reprimanded, what he would have done to him miss the Clásico against Real Madrid next weekend.

Messi unburdened himself to Carles Naval, the Barcelona Football Club delegate: “He wants to get my card … Incredible“. Thus, without keeping anything, the Argentine star feared for his possible suspension in the face of the game in which La Liga will be played.

🔥🔥 Messi’s anger: “He wants to get my card … incredible” https://t.co/RHitEz6Sc8 – BRAND (@marca) April 5, 2021

Messi: the king of the game

However, the distractions did not prevent Messi from setting up another elite match, as we are used to. The Argentine shot twice on goal, touched the ball 85 times, gave 5 key passes and created a dangerous chance. Although he did not score, he again won the spotlight, and was elected as the “King of the Party”.

FC Barcelona won 1-0 and is just one point away from Atlético de Madrid.