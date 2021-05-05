To the Kardashian; Patty López de la Cerda shows off her attributes in a micro swimsuit

Patty López de la Cerda He once again sent a wink to all his followers on social networks by posting a fiery and daring photograph posing as flirtatious wearing an elegant and classic swimsuit in orange, showing off her tanned skin under the rays of the sun, in an attitude ‘of the most Kardashian ‘ as she herself boasted.

The former host of TV Azteca, and fan of America club, He recalled one of his recent trips to the beach and decided to post a photograph of this visit, ensuring he missed the rich heat of the sea, because in recent months, Patty has remained in quarantine, in addition to having gone through some complications regarding her Health.

Despite not being at her best, Patty has shown her good vibes and excellent attitude in the face of the adversities that she is having to face, posting some posts regarding her battle, in addition to being in constant interaction with her followers through stories.

“Missing the beach and the sea too much and I found this photo in Kardashian mood … we are already planning the next trip with the tribe”, published López de la Cerda.

Patty has a good time away from the media spotlight, in addition to recently ensuring that for the moment she does not plan to return to the sports area, stating that this cycle had already been closed in her professional life.

The former TV Azteca is recognized for being a faithful follower of the Club América Eagles, a hobby that she boasts on social networks by publishing images supporting the azulcrema team and wearing shirts with their colors.

