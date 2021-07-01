To the Hoy Program ?, host of Venga La Alegría a Televisa

To the Hoy Program ?, host of Venga La Alegría on Televisa | Instagram

My mom always says yes! The handsome and talented Brandon peniche will leave Venga La Alegría to return to Televisa, the television station that saw him born, said on his radio program Madxine Woodside.

The famous journalist shared that after three years as the head of the morning TV Azteca star, Arturo Peniche’s son would leave his chair for an opportunity on Televisa. Will it be part of the Hoy Program?

This news is quite surprising after Brandon Peniche recently confessed that he left Televisa because he felt stagnant and did not regret it because he achieved a place as the main conductor of Come the joy, this in 2018.

But Woodside clarified that the actor would not leave the morning for the Today Program, but for a melodrama. Flor Rubio explained that the gallant had prepared enough to perform a casting to be in the remake of Viviana, a telenovela starring at that time by Lucía Méndez.

Madxine pointed out that telenovela calls are quite absorbing, so Peniche would leave VLA to be part of Viviana, which would mark her return to Televisa.

The journalists pointed out this information as a fact, a situation for which Brandon Peniche will probably say goodbye to the morning direct competition of Hoy very soon.

VLA has been quite in turmoil before the competition for the rating with the Hoy program, they even revealed that they would launch a reality show, this with the aim of recovering what was lost with Las Estrellas Bailan en Hoy.