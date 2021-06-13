To the good understanding, the same words 2021/06/13

Barely a few hours had elapsed after the election day of June 6 ended, in general, and we began to observe how a new political landscape was being configured that demands to be read and analyzed very carefully. Despite the constant attacks on the INE by the government and its followers, the counterweight exercised by the citizens themselves was a “stop” for that irrational impulse that had been fostered, months ago, with the intention of using the current favorite word regime if it were the case of elections whose results would not have been so favorable: fraud. Under the rhetorical protection of that term, the political platform of the current President was built over the years, which, without a doubt, follows to the letter. Therefore, it was necessary to find culprits to explain what happened last Sunday, especially in Mexico City.

A sigh was enough for the discourse between the federal and local governments to be aligned in an unintelligent way, attached to their convictions: that others are responsible, that the conservative power continues behind, pulling the strings of those who do not want the country’s progress and that the media have not taken their finger off the line in developing a kind of dirty war during the campaign —another term so much used in the rhetoric of this government. There is nothing new in these first and only causes about the electoral results that were obtained last Sunday. Few would have bet because there was a turn in the speech of self-injury, self-pity, the victimhood that speaks every day from the National Palace and that is repeated in the local speeches of the head of Government. Let no one get off the script. Heck, maybe they could advise López-Gatell to do it without exaggeration.

They have been experts in putting together a tragicomic discourse that floods the media and social networks. On the one hand, they boast of their triumphs obtained in many of the governorships, mayoralties, municipal presidencies —which were at stake in this electoral process— and for the number of seats they managed to endorse in the Chamber of Deputies.

However, that smile is fading when the pride of the statistics that for three years served to speak of its 30 million “good people” paints a reality that takes on other nuances. That is the bitterness of a day in which they cannot question the INE, since it would imply discrediting the new jewels that are added to its crown.

Thus, on the one hand, they support their triumphalism – there is no shortage of people who continues to speak of fraud to justify their defeat – and, on the other, they will continue to enrich their increasingly predictable discourse of “others are to blame” and the polarization strategy that so good results had given them for three years.

“To the good connoisseur …”, the saying goes. And with his own recurring words, López Obrador fuels another front: now his attack is directed at the so-called middle class, which encompasses all his prejudices and those of many who uncritically follow him. The culprits are the aspirational and selfish people who, as if that weren’t enough, read the newspaper (the Reformation, as the spearhead in his speech), practice a religion that is not their own, study and go on to obtain a postgraduate degree. But, at the time, also those who studied abroad, private doctors and a long etcetera. Now much is understood about what happens with the National Council of Science and Technology (Conacyt).

And it is said by someone who is convinced that he is not like everyone else, whom he has attacked. However, words do not forgive: it has been expressed by the first aspirationist for the presidency of the nation, who has declared himself an evangelical and whose favorite sport is not baseball, but to observe beams in the eye of others, even if they are imaginary. But not to mention the tragedy of Line 12 of the Metro, that does not explain anything, quite the opposite: the people who voted for them “understand that these things happen.” Yes, there is your own Moral Primer based on government polarization, divisiveness, perversity and paternalism.