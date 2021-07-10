To the Glory Trevi !, Mia Khalifa looks with half charm outside | Instagram

Really beautiful! Mia Khalifa has surprised her followers by showing off on social networks with a very different style, which simulates that of the irreverent and beloved Gloria Trevi, Yes, with her hair down.

The Lebanese personality posed for his own lens, because it was through a selfie in front of the mirror that the beautiful Mia Khalifa showed off her beauty with this style and outfit that enchanted those who passed through her social networks.

It was on her Twitter account that the former actress shared the photo in which she appears to be in the area where she was fixed for the occasion. Mia sports a “lion” mane like Gloria Trevi’s style, but more stylized and with some light highlights in her chestnut color.

Mia khalifa She looks really beautiful in the image for which she dressed in a rather short black short and a top that left half of her charms in view of everyone, in addition to her well-toned flat abdomen. The influencer complemented her style with a pair of long gloves.

This photograph will become one of the darlings of many, because Khalifa wears a style in which he is rarely seen and with which he looks really good, ready for a catwalk or a photo session, so it should not surprise us Let some professional photographs come out with this outfit.

Mia Khalifa never ceases to surprise, because on some occasions she has also been seen in sessions in which she looks very elegant with long and beautiful dresses and like a whole beautiful lady.

The Lebanese woman has become a star of social networks, where millions enjoy her unique personality, her way of saying things and enjoying even the smallest moments of life.