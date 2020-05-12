This weekend ‘Pepillo’ generated controversy for confessing in his Unicable program, ‘With permission’, that he is fed up with the actress’s occurrences on the social network, in addition to doubting that she has “so much grace” to direct your videos.

“I am no longer a follower of her, I love Erika Buenfil very much, but her TikToks already have me until … now, she is a lot of antics, but now, or are they not enough?” Origel said in a chat with the journalist Martha Figueroa, who also confessed to being tired of the Buenfil videos, although she stressed that it is an opportunity that the actress cannot miss after her career went downhill.

limit the effectiveness of women to the domestic sphere“.” data-reactid = “27”> Those criticisms join those that abound on other social networks such as Twitter, where it is common to see that young people publish the actress’s name next to the phrase “and sit down, ma’am”, an expression that, As Sophia Huett wrote, “it serves to strip authority and strength, as well as to limit the effectiveness of women to the domestic sphere.”

We are already so used to that phrase that it does not seem an insult, although it could bring together not only the machismo inherent in our culture, but the age discrimination of which women are generally victims, much more than men.

What is wrong with Erika Buenfil? Madam, sit down now. – (@aldomonroyc) March 3, 2020

tear down archetypes on how a woman should act (or dress) when she turns 50“Years. So why should Erika sit down?” data-reactid = “31”> And it is that in an industry where youth is one of the most precious treasures, growing old seems to be the worst mistake for several celebrities such as Erika Buenfil, who is a few years older than Jennifer Lopez, applauded by “take down the archetypes on how a woman should act (or dress) when she reaches the age of 50”. So why should Erika sit down?

It is interesting to discover that, however, on Twitter there are also people who are aware that we are talking about age discrimination. “What hurts them is that they do not follow their square and very limited idea about what a person their age should be doing,” wrote one user.

by receiving the Billboard Woman of the Year award, in which ‘the queen of Pop’ celebrated that they recognized their ability to continue their career “in the face of blatant misogyny, sexism, constant harassment and relentless abuse.” On that occasion, Madonna complained: “Aging is a sin. You will be criticized, attacked and you will be off the radio”. & nbsp;

While Mick Jagger is a hero at 75 for continuing to danceIt is common for Madonna to be called “old” for continuing her career at age 62. “What is transgressing is being Madonna. It is she, with her sense of control and power, who falls unpleasant. It is a challenge,” said journalist Patricia Godes.

making fun of detractors and phrases on Twitter like “The one that can, can and the one that doesn’t CRITIQUE”, Buenfil is not defeated.

And it is that how to stop one of the best stages in her career, where in addition to participating in the soap opera ‘I give you life’, she was chosen for a Televisa campaign for Mothers Day called “My family my treasure”. “data-reactid =” 40 “> With videos on TikTok making fun of the detractors and phrases on Twitter like” The one that can, can and the one that does not CRITIQUE “, Buenfil is not defeated.

And is that how to stop one of the best stages in her career, where in addition to participating in the soap opera ‘I give you life’, she was chosen for a Televisa campaign for Mother’s Day called “My family my treasure”.

