To the Court, 29 complaints each day, on average; attended 8 thousand 35 challenges

MEXICO CITY.

Until yesterday, on the eve of the largest elections in the history of Mexico, the Electoral Tribunal of the Federal Judicial Power – through its various chambers – received 8,35 challenges since the start of the 2020-2021 federal electoral process, the September 7, 2020, that is 29 complaints a day, on average.

Of that total, in 272 days, 7,878 were resolved in the same period, most of it focused on matters of the internal life of the parties.

The Superior Court received 2,779, of which 2,767 were resolved.

According to data from the Electoral Tribunal, in the 2018 electoral process it received 4,699 issues, while, in the current process, until May 5, it attended 5,755, which represents an increase of 22.47 percent.

And while in 2018 the average resolution was 10 days, in 2021 it was 9 days.

The internal life of the parties dominated the total of 5 thousand 204 complaints handled. That point covered 38.51% and two thousand 4 issues on the matter were received.

They are followed by acts of preparation, with 19%; 989 cases were attended.

In third place, there are sanctioning procedures, with 10.05%.

Likewise, from the data of the Electoral Tribunal obtained by this newspaper, it can be deduced that 1,937 matters related to political parties were addressed.

Morena was the most reported, with 1,623 cases in which it appears as responsible (83.79%).

It is followed by the National Action Party (PAN), with only 175 (9.03%).

Finally, the Electoral Court indicates that in 93 cases (out of 144) the Superior Chamber validated the resolutions of the National Electoral Institute, although it clarifies that this data is as of May 13, while, in 51 cases, the rulings were against the Institute.

In their session yesterday, the magistrates cleared the pending issues for the elections to take place this Sunday.

By majority vote, the Superior Chamber agreed to revoke an agreement of the Toluca Regional Chamber, which invalidates inclusive rules for the nomination of people with disabilities as candidates for proportional representation deputies, thus denying the registration of applicants who argue a disability only temporary, in order to respect what affirmative action indicates for this vulnerable group.

They agreed that affirmative actions that are directed at historically discriminated groups should be expanded, however, they recalled that the parties have sought to commit fraud in order not to comply with them, so they should not be limited, but neither should there be any mechanism. that evades what they order.