to test the hybrid SUV, 4×4 and ECO

In the wide range of the Ford Kuga SUV, you can find numerous versions such as the one we tested this time –the so-called FHEV-, which is distinguished by combining hybrid technology and 4×4 traction.

June 13, 2021 (08:00 CET)

Test the Ford Kuga 2.5 FHEV 190 CV

Surprise the extensive and varied mechanical range that Ford has developed for the new Kuga. Whatever happens in the short term with the limitations or prohibitions depending on what type of engines, the Kuga will have versions adapted to the environmental obligations that sooner or later all cars must comply. In addition to two engines of gasolina (120 and 150 hp) and two conventional diesel (120 and 190 hp), the Kuga has a 48V micro-hybrid diesel ECO label (150 HP), a plug-in gasoline hybrid label ZERO (225 HP) and finally, this unpublished conventional hybrid FHEV petrol ECO label (190 CV) that we tested in this article.

The all-wheel drive is only available on the 190 hp diesel and in this FHEV version, but only the hybrid has the benefits of its ECO label. Therefore, the need for both characteristics leads us to focus our attention only on this new hybrid… “made in Almussafes”. By the way, the price of the 190 CV AWD diesel starts at € 35,101, and the FHEV AWD at € 33,937. And one last note: the diesel homologates an average consumption of 5.9 l / 100 km, by 5.4 the gasoline hybrid.

Ford Kuga 2.5 FHEV 190 CV

Ford Kuga FHEV: hybrid refinement

We have not verified the consumptions of diesel, but yes those of the FHEV who crave very good habitual situations, especially in the city, where its driving is not only very efficient (even better than diesel), but also very pleasant. The propellant group is made up of a 2.5 engine 152 hp Atkinson cycle gasoline and an electric one that, with its high power of 125 hp, seems to be key in the efficiency of the whole. The 1.1 kWh capacity battery and cooled by water that feeds the electric motor, recharges itself in deceleration and braking phases and keeps the electric motor very active. Normally, the electric motor is enough to move the Kuga at low speed for not a few meters as the march starts smoothly, also on relaunching at medium speeds, and it reliably assists the heat engine at higher speed or under acceleration. The set, which adds a 190 hp combined powerIt is very pleasant, also due to the great performance of the gearbox, CVT type, much better resolved than that of the Toyota hybrids. The slip effect is very mitigated, so much so that it seems in most cases it works like a gear change. At medium acceleration intensities, the engine speed and the speed obtained seem to accompany each other and under a linear thrust without jumps. If we go a little further and the engine speed tends to rise above the speed gained, it simulates gear changes that recreate the sound environment of any normal car, a very well achieved virtual effect.

BENEFITS

Ford Kuga FHEV 190 CV 4×4Accel. 0-100 km / h 9.57 seconds Accel. 0-400 m 16.97 seconds Accel. 0-1,000 m 30.8 seconds Overtaking 80-120 km / h in D 6.13 seconds Braking 140-0 km / h 67.72 m

Only when you put the pedal to the metal, the change rebels for what it is, and the engine shoots at full speed, but without the hysteria of some Toyota, perhaps because of the good insulation of the engine in the Kuga. In addition, all the work sequences of the engines, alternating or combining, occur in a very natural way, without jerks or noises that miss their refined handling. Also regenerative braking does not distort a good pedal feel. The gearbox has a “reduction” mode (L) that allows you to drive practically without pressing the brake under normal conditions due to its high retention (very comfortable in some situations). To this pleasure and good performance, the Kuga FHEV adds some benefits that make it agile and decisive in any environment, especially if we value the dynamic capabilities provided by the all-wheel drive.

Ford Kuga 2.5 FHEV 190 CV

Ford Kuga FHEV: 4X4 ECO and SPORT

Dispose of different riding modes: Eco, Normal, Sport, Slippery and Deep Snow / Sand, which modify the laws of action of different parameters. In the Slippery and Snow / Sand modes the all-wheel drive works practically continuously. The AWD system The Kuga features a rear axle drive shaft that features an electronically controlled multi-plate clutch that distributes torque between the rear wheels. In Eco and Normal modes, it practically always advances with front-wheel drive, and only at startup, under strong acceleration or loss of traction it transmits torque to the rear axle. In Sport mode, front-wheel drive also prevails, but the rear axle comes into play more often. In this way, in less demanding conditions, greater consumption economy is sought and only under high dynamic demands does AWD traction solve traction or stability problems.

CONSUMPTION

Ford Kuga FHEV 190 CV 4×4In city 5.6 l / 100 km On highway 6.5 l / 100 km Medium 6.1 l / 100 km

By himself, the Kuga has a firm footprint and a nimble cornering attitude that conveys good dynamism. It does not have the general finesse of a C5 Aircross, an exponent of ride comfort in the segment, it is not even so extreme, even with sports suspension depending on the finishes, such as a BMW X1 depending on its many chassis options, but overall it is a balanced, comfortable, efficient and dynamic car, not a sports car. It is also a car that transmits quality, although the interior design does not project much modernity, except for its peculiar gear lever as a rotary knob. For what is usual, it preserves, and in many cases for the better, not a few physical buttons, without missing a touch screen that houses the infotainment system. The digital clock chart changes color depending on the driving mode, but it is not configurable as we understand it, although this version projects specific information regarding its operation as a hybrid.

INSIDE

Ford Kuga FHEV 190 CV 4×4Front width 146 cm Rear width 138 cm Front height 91/100 cm Rear height 93 cm Rear legroom 64/79 cm Luggage compartment 411/581 liters