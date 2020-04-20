Bentley Systems, Incorporated, a leading global provider of comprehensive software services and digital twins for the advancement of design, construction and infrastructure operations, announced today that it has released its cloud collaboration service, ProjectWise 365, exempting subscription fees up to 30 September 2020, to connect virtually the infrastructure project teams that continue to work remotely during the pandemic.

This press release includes multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005103/en/

ProjectWise 365 enables an immersive, web-based 2D / 3D hybrid analysis environment designed to help teams simplify coordination and solve problems faster. (Graphic: Business Wire)

ProjectWise 365, which uses Microsoft 365 technology and office productivity tools, extends the reach and accessibility of BIM and infrastructure engineering data to facilitate collaboration and review across the entire project ecosystem. As a cloud-based service and easily accessed through a web browser to simplify project review, document shipping, RFIs, information sharing and problem solving, ProjectWise 365 is perfectly suited for rapid adoption when work from home, eliminating the need for extensive training and errors in generic technologies, such as “drop boxes” and PDF.

In 2019, Bentley Systems was ranked by ARC Advisory Group as the # 1 provider of Collaborative BIM for its ProjectWise project integration offerings, scalable by the company, and Microsoft cited Bentley as one of the top 25 companies in terms of use of Azure globally. In developing ProjectWise 365, extending infrastructure engineering workflows to all users of Microsoft’s Office 365 cloud services, Bentley leveraged its market experience to address the collaboration and work sharing challenges of distributed teams of project development.

“Companies that use ProjectWise Project Integration for work sharing say they trust ProjectWise to maintain project productivity during the transition to remote workflows,” commented Dustin Parkman, Vice President, project development from Bentley. “Now, by broadly and immediately opening access to our new simplified ProjectWise 365 cloud collaboration service, we are extending the benefits of ProjectWise to infrastructure engineering design teams at all scales. By enabling” digitally “from all infrastructure professionals, we hope to support their resilience in overcoming this crisis. ”

Gregory J. Elwanger, project engineer at BLA, Inc. said: “The current conditions of working at home and coordinating with multiple parties make it clear how ProjectWise 365 is central to our business and my role as a project consultant is to ensure that our teams always stay connected and productive. ProjectWise 365 cloud services allow us to quickly deploy a common BIM collaboration environment that avoids data silos, coordination delays and other limitations we’ve had when using network drives, sharing services files and email. ProjectWise 365 allows us to coordinate projects more quickly and reduce the risk of contractual exchanges, regardless of the location of the participants, adding resilience and increasing our ability to develop high quality projects on schedule. ”

Visit ProjectWise 365 for more about the product and visit ProjectWise 365 Offer to learn more about this offer that will help you work from home.

For more information on responding to Bentley’s actions in the face of the challenges of remote working during the pandemic, visit http://www.bentley.com/en/workingfromhome.

ProjectWise Image 1:

Subtitle:

ProjectWise 365 enables an immersive, web-based 2D / 3D hybrid analysis environment designed to help teams simplify coordination and solve problems faster.

ProjectWise Image 2

About Bentley Project Development Offerings

Bentley Systems is committed to providing comprehensive construction and collaboration engineering software and cloud services for the development of infrastructure projects. ProjectWise 365 cloud services take full advantage of Microsoft’s Azure and native web environments. For digital project twins, Bentley’s iTwinew Project Review services range from ad-hoc 2D / 3D discipline-specific workflows through comprehensive and continuous 4D project reviews that span the entire scope of projects using Integration ProjectWise projects. For digital 4D construction twins, Bentley’s SYNCHRO portfolio uses iTwin services to integrate realistic 3D modeling with 4D construction modeling, presentation of advanced work from ConstructSim, ComplyPro, procureWare and the Control and Field cloud services.

Bentley is ranked by the ARC Advisory Group as the leading provider of collaborative BIM software. Bentley’s ProjectWise services are the “work-sharing workforce” for most major ENR companies, including 43 of the top 50. In 2019, Microsoft appointed Bentley as a finalist in the Mixed Reality category of its Partner of the Year program for SYNCHRO’s Microsoft HoloLens 2 use cases.

About Bentley Systems

Bentley Systems is a leading global provider of software solutions for engineers, architects, geospatial professionals, builders and owner-operators for infrastructure design, construction and operations. Bentley’s engineering and BIM-based MicroStation applications, and its digital twin cloud services, advance delivery of projects (ProjectWise) and asset performance (AssetWise) for transportation and other public works, utilities, industrial and resource plants , and commercial and institutional facilities.

Bentley Systems employs more than 3,500 colleagues and generates annual revenues of more than $ 700 million in 172 countries. beginning in 1984, the company continues to have a majority stake in the five brothers who founded Bentley. www.bentley.com

Bentley, the Bentley logo, AssetWise, ComplyPro, ConstructSim, iTwin, iTwin Design Review, MicroStation, BrowseWare, ProjectWise, ProjectWise project integration and SYNCHRO are either registered or unregistered trademarks or service marks of Bentley Systems, Incorporated or one of its direct or indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries. All other brand and product names are registered trademarks of their respective owners.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200420005103/en/

Contact:

Press Contact:

Rodrigo Moraes

+55 11 2823-2686

Rodrigo.Moraes@bentley.com

Like us on Facebook: @BentleyBrasil

Source:

BUSINESS WIRE

See too:

Find out where some reinforcements that did not work in Fluminense are going

This is commercial content published by the company Dino and is not the responsibility of Terra