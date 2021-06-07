To study, read or work, the best led lamps of 2021

Purchase criteria to choose the best led gooseneck on the market

Surely you need a good led flexo for your desk. That is why here we recount the fundamental characteristics of this type of device, so that you can optimize your investment:

Adjustable. One of the most important things is that our flexo has an arm that can be adapted to any position that we may need on our desk.

Led bulbs. Led bulbs are here to stay, as they are a lot more durable than those of a lifetime. In fact, we recommend that you avoid conventional bulbs at all costs.

Variety of lights. As we say, LEDs are very versatile, since we can choose between a warmer and more relaxing light or, on the contrary, a colder and more aseptic light tone. It will depend on us.

Design. In addition to the adjustable arm, it is important that the design of our led flexo is light and ergonomic.

Price. The achievement of these characteristics will end up rounding the price of our led gooseneck. The more we demand of it, the more money it will cost us.

What light and color to choose for my led gooseneck?

Basically, there are three kinds of lights (cold, neutral and warm), which is what we call color. Beyond tastes, the truth is that they are lights with very different functions:

Cold light. Also called white light, it is the best option to study. Its white color means that we do not have to strain our eyes at any time, which is why it greatly favors concentration.

Neutral light. It is a type of light that tries to imitate sunlight. Therefore, it has a somewhat lower power that makes it the best option. to read a book relaxed.

Warm light. A light designed to promote relaxation. It will be very useful during those last hours of the day, to illuminate the bedside table or when we are with the computer.

How to place the led gooseneck on my desk

If what you want is to read or study, the best thing is that the light of the flexo is zenithal. That is to say: we must place it in such a way that the light falls from above, directly on the sheet of paper.

On the contrary, if what we are looking for is a good space in which to write, his thing is that the flexo is heeled slightly to one side. If we are right-handed, the light should come to us from the right, while if we are left-handed, the light will have a greater effect from our left side.

For those who want a flexo to work with the computer, the best thing is that the light never falls directly on the screen. At the end of the day, it will be reflected and we will lose vision capacity.

What is the ideal base for my led gooseneck?

As you may have already noticed, the world of flexos it is tremendously wide. That is why it is important to look closely at the type of base that our new acquisition will have. It may seem silly but all are designed for a specific use:

Flat They are very stable and usually generate higher power. Therefore, it will be perfect for those users who spend long hours working at a large desk.

Flat with table lights. A lighter design than us allows the flexo to be used as a bedside table. It is also highly recommended for gamers, as it has colored lights.

Gripper. Although they don’t have that much power, this type of led gooseneck gains in versatility. Its light and compact designs and its clamps will allow us clip them to almost any surface.