To start July well! North Shore Canada 2021

Well, it turns out that this July 1st, we have North Shore Canada Day 2021, and it is an event presented by the Rotary Club of Lions Gate! How’s it going? We tell you all the details of this festival here in Music News.

The event is completely online because Music News wants to continue taking care of you, that is why we continue to suggest events and festivals online so that you can enjoy it in the company of your loved ones in full quarantine!

This festival will take place this next Thursday, July 1 at 3:00 pm, and as we mentioned earlier, it is a completely virtual event. So the only thing you’ll have to worry about in the first place is getting your accesses, which you can do on this page. https://www.eventbrite.es/e/north-shore-canada-day-2021-presented-by-the-rotary-club-of-lions-gate-tickets-158006633093?aff=ebdssbonlinesearch&keep_tld=1

You just have to click and that’s it, and secondly we have the popcorn, or well, what will you accompany your online event at home with? It’s the only thing you have to worry about.

Well, the idea of ​​this event is to invite you and your friends and family to join with others to share together a Day of special magic, called Canada 2021, and it will be virtually.

The 2021 North Shore Canada Day celebrations will be offered to you via Facebook and Youtube live! This celebration is a Free online event that also includes special performances for all ages, contests and many more surprises! Do you need more to attend virtual course !?