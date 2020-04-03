Following a first intention that we discovered at the end of last year, Amazon has decided to face Spotify and YouTube Music with its own free music service. From now on you can listen to the songs of Amazon Music in Spain without costing you a euro and without having a subscription to Amazon Prime. Of course, with ads.

Streaming services facilitate access to tons of multimedia content, usually under a subscription that is usually around ten euros. Video games, series, movies and, of course, also music, one of the most popular subscription services ever. And the creator was Spotify, especially due to the fact that give access to a huge variety of music at zero euros, all with your ‘free’ account. This has allowed him to gain millions of users, a move that YouTube Music imitated and that Amazon has also just copied with its Music service.

Free music stations and lists with ads

The operation of free Amazon Music does not have too many differences with respect to Spotify or YouTube Music beyond the characteristics of the service: Anyone can access the stations and playlists at no cost. The key is that we cannot specifically choose the artist or theme to reproduce, but we can select styles. Amazon Music will then chain related songs while interspersing ads to subsidize the free service.

Anyone can listen to music at no cost: just have an Amazon account to access free Music. Such access can be done through the web, with the Android application and also from Echo smart devices: just ask Alexa to put music for the wizard to play the lists and stations related to the request. The number of songs that can be accessed is 60 million, always according to data from Amazon itself.

Free Amazon Music was already available in the United Kingdom: now it arrives in Spain

To access the free Amazon Music service, you just have to sign up through its website. Log in with your Amazon account, click ‘Listen now’ and you’re done. You can also start the service directly in the Amazon Music app– Download it from the Google Play Store.

