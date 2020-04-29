Space Force, the new comedy from the creators of The Office, is one of the most anticipated

One of the beneficiaries of the coronavirus quarantine was without a doubt Netflix, since the streaming platform managed to get 15 million users more in the first quarter of 2020, in order to reaffirm its place as the preferred streaming worldwide with 182 million subscribers on the globe.

Despite this achievement, Netflix is ​​not resting on its laurels and continues to refresh its billboard month by month. Here we present everything that will arrive on the platform in May 2020.

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 1

Netflix Originals:

All Day and a Night

Almost Happy / Almost Happy (Season 1)

Get in

Hollywood (Limited Series)

Into the Night (Season 1)

Medici (Season 3)

Mrs. Serial Killer

Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres

The Half of It

Further:

Above The Rim

Ace Ventura: Pet Detective

Back to the Future

Back to the Future II

Charlie and the Chocolate Factory

Cracked up

Den of Thieves

For Colored Girls

Fun with Dick & Jane

Jarhead

Jarhead 2: Field of Fire

Jarhead 3: The Siege

Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa

Masha and the Bear (Season 4)

Monthly Girls ’Nozaki Kun (Season 1)

Pup Academy (Season 1)

Reckoning (Limited Series)

Sinister

Song of the sea

The Curious Case of Benjamin Button

The Heartbreak Kid

The Patriot

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow

Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival

Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engin

Underworld

Underworld: Evolution

Underworld: Rise of the Lycans

Urban Cowboy

What a Girl Wants

Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 4

Arctic dogs

Luccas Neto em: Fairground Acampemonto 2

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 5

Netflix Original:

Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 6

Netflix Original:

Becoming

Workin Moms (Season 4)

Further:

Hangman

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 7

Netflix Original:

Scissor Seven (Season 2)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 8

Netflix Originals:

Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1)

Dead to Me (Season 2)

Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)

Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)

The Eddy (Limited Series

The Hollow (Season 2)

The Wrong Missy

Valeria (Season 1)

Further:

18 regali / 18 Presents

House at the End of the Street

Sleepless

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 9

Charmed (Season 2)

Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 11

Bordertown (Season 3)

Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics

Trial by Media (Season 1)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 12

Netflix Original:

True: Terrific Tales

Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 14

Riverdale (Season 4)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 15

Netflix Originals:

Chichipatos (Season 1)

I Love You, Stupid

Magic for Humans (Season 3)

She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)

White Lines (Season 1)

Further:

Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)

District 9

The Wiggles

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 16

Public Enemies

United 93

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 17

Soul surfer

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 18

Netflix Original:

The Big Flower Fight (Season 1)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 19

Netflix Originals:

Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything

Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)

Further:

Trumbo

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 20

Netflix Original:

Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall

Further:

The Flash

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 22

Netflix Originals:

Control Z (Season 1)

Selling Sunset (Season 2)

The Lovebirds

Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)

Further:

Just Go With It

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 23

Netflix Original:

Spelling the Dream

Further:

Dynasty (Season 3)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25

Uncut Gems

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 26

Netflix Original:

Hannah Gadsby: Douglas

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 27

I’m No Longer Here

The Lincoln Lawyer

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 28

Netflix Original:

The Hunch

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 29

Netflix Originals:

Space Force (Season 1)

Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)

AVAILABLE FROM MAY 31

High Strung Free Dance

