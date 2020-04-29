Space Force, the new comedy from the creators of The Office, is one of the most anticipated
One of the beneficiaries of the coronavirus quarantine was without a doubt Netflix, since the streaming platform managed to get 15 million users more in the first quarter of 2020, in order to reaffirm its place as the preferred streaming worldwide with 182 million subscribers on the globe.
Despite this achievement, Netflix is not resting on its laurels and continues to refresh its billboard month by month. Here we present everything that will arrive on the platform in May 2020.
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 1
Netflix Originals:
All Day and a Night
Almost Happy / Almost Happy (Season 1)
Get in
Hollywood (Limited Series)
Into the Night (Season 1)
Medici (Season 3)
Mrs. Serial Killer
Never Stop Dreaming: The Life and Legacy of Shimon Peres
The Half of It
Further:
Above The Rim
Ace Ventura: Pet Detective
Back to the Future
Back to the Future II
Charlie and the Chocolate Factory
Cracked up
Den of Thieves
For Colored Girls
Fun with Dick & Jane
Jarhead
Jarhead 2: Field of Fire
Jarhead 3: The Siege
Madagascar: Escape 2 Africa
Masha and the Bear (Season 4)
Monthly Girls ’Nozaki Kun (Season 1)
Pup Academy (Season 1)
Reckoning (Limited Series)
Sinister
Song of the sea
The Curious Case of Benjamin Button
The Heartbreak Kid
The Patriot
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: World of Tomorrow
Thomas & Friends: Marvelous Machinery: A New Arrival
Thomas & Friends: The Royal Engin
Underworld
Underworld: Evolution
Underworld: Rise of the Lycans
Urban Cowboy
What a Girl Wants
Willy Wonka & the Chocolate Factory
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 4
Arctic dogs
Luccas Neto em: Fairground Acampemonto 2
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 5
Netflix Original:
Jerry Seinfeld: 23 Hours to Kill
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 6
Netflix Original:
Becoming
Workin Moms (Season 4)
Further:
Hangman
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 7
Netflix Original:
Scissor Seven (Season 2)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 8
Netflix Originals:
Chico Bon Bon: Monkey with a Tool Belt (Season 1)
Dead to Me (Season 2)
Restaurants on the Edge (Season 2)
Rust Valley Restorers (Season 2)
The Eddy (Limited Series
The Hollow (Season 2)
The Wrong Missy
Valeria (Season 1)
Further:
18 regali / 18 Presents
House at the End of the Street
Sleepless
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 9
Charmed (Season 2)
Grey’s Anatomy (Season 16)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 11
Bordertown (Season 3)
Have a Good Trip: Adventures in Psychedelics
Trial by Media (Season 1)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 12
Netflix Original:
True: Terrific Tales
Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy Vs. the Reverend
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 14
Riverdale (Season 4)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 15
Netflix Originals:
Chichipatos (Season 1)
I Love You, Stupid
Magic for Humans (Season 3)
She-Ra and the Princess of Power (Season 5)
White Lines (Season 1)
Further:
Avatar: The Last Airbender (Seasons 1-3)
District 9
The Wiggles
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 16
Public Enemies
United 93
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 17
Soul surfer
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 18
Netflix Original:
The Big Flower Fight (Season 1)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 19
Netflix Originals:
Patton Oswalt: I Love Everything
Sweet Magnolias (Season 1)
Further:
Trumbo
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 20
Netflix Original:
Ben Platt: Live from Radio City Music Hall
Further:
The Flash
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 22
Netflix Originals:
Control Z (Season 1)
Selling Sunset (Season 2)
The Lovebirds
Trailer Park Boys: The Animated Series (Season 2)
Further:
Just Go With It
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 23
Netflix Original:
Spelling the Dream
Further:
Dynasty (Season 3)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 25
Uncut Gems
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 26
Netflix Original:
Hannah Gadsby: Douglas
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 27
I’m No Longer Here
The Lincoln Lawyer
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 28
Netflix Original:
The Hunch
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 29
Netflix Originals:
Space Force (Season 1)
Somebody Feed Phil (Season 3)
AVAILABLE FROM MAY 31
High Strung Free Dance
