to see the detail you will have to read it carefully

Toni Cantó’s tweet. (Photo: TWITTER)

Toni Cantó, appointed by Isabel Díaz Ayuso as director of the Spanish Office, continues to generate mockery on Twitter for his slip-ups when it comes to using the language correctly.

The tweet he published to thank the president of the Community of Madrid for his appointment has already become famous, which he had to end up erasing after the mockery due to the numerous errors when using commas. And now he is again the target of criticism for a misspelling in a message in which he criticizes Yolanda Díaz, second vice president of the Government and Minister of Labor and Social Economy.

It happened after Díaz assured that she would like to abandon “the heavy burden of the concept of homeland” to “work on the concept of homeland.”

“The motherland is something that cares for, that treats all parties equally, that does not discriminate against anyone because they speak a specific language based on something that builds myself, which is dialogue,” she assured.

Toni Cantó has been quick to respond to the idea: “We lead all unemployment rates in the European Union. And Yolanda Díaz, the Minister of Labor, worrying about what is important. Abandon the Homeland concept and work on the ‘Matria’ concept.

And the problem is that “matria”, written with a mark that does not correspond and that has caused reactions like these:

