When we think of a successful game, we always see how these are reflected in other companies taking out products related to their universe. For this reason, many fans demand merchandising about their favorite games. How would you like a LEGO set about your mythical sagas? With the platform LEGO IDEAS This is possible, since with it it is possible to send projects so that the LEGO company can evaluate these ideas (redundancy notwithstanding) and end (or not) making the constructions of the fans a reality. For this, it is necessary that the projects go through a process of different phases to become an official set, and several projects related to video games have already passed the first phase, since they have been accepted by LEGO IDEAS and they have achieved 10,000 followers necessary to move to the next one, in which the LEGO company itself reviews the project.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is one of the projects presented to LEGO IDEAS

The castle of The Legend of Zelda: BOTW in your house? LEGO could make it possible

It is clear that The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild has been one of the great titles of the Nintendo Switch and, if all goes well, you will soon be the envy of your friends by build your own BOTW castle to turn your room into the Hyrule center. As we can see, this project has (apart from all the parts necessary for its construction), with a Link LEGO figure (with accessories such as the Hliano shield, a sword and dress for the occasion) and several of the guardians who guard Ganon’s headquarters. They also add another one of a kolog to help you on your journey. To give it the necessary touch and make it a great project, they include pieces so that not only the exterior is like the castle, but it also adds various decorative elements to the interior (such as the throne room wave room where Ganon rests) to give it more realism.

Other beloved game projects and sagas could also come true

Likewise, other projects of LEGO Video game-based have come to the building block company. In this case we are talking about an idea to recreate the world of Sonic, SEGA’s most beloved blue hedgehog, and in this case another fan has sent the project of various elements of the world of Sonic such as the charismatic hedgehog, his archenemy the Dr. Robotnik, construction elements of the map and some other additions. In addition, they have also sent a project of Untitled Goose Game, the award-winning goose simulator that came to Nintendo Switch and the rest of the consoles last 2019.

It should be added that the page of LEGO IDEAS mentions that the versions already has passed the review phase (which will take place throughout May) and, if given the green light, they will go to the development phase, in which the product will be refined as long as the companies that own the rights to each IP are also interested in having it carried out. this project about their video games. If you all pass these necessary filters and processes, they would begin to prepare and produce to end up reaching our stores. From here we hope that this can end up being a reality, especially now that Nintendo has launched to collaborate with LEGO itself to launch the first kits based on Super Mario. And you What other projects would you like to see done?

